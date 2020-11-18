Circonus and StormForge Announce Partnership to Help Companies Optimize Kubernetes Performance and Cost

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, and StormForge , the leader in Kubernetes optimization and cloud-native performance testing, today announced their partnership. The organizations' complementary Kubernetes offerings empower customers to improve performance, minimize downtime, and reduce costs. Sign up to join a live discussion with Circonus and StormForge at KubeCon, November 19th at 2:00 pm Eastern.

Circonus' Kubernetes monitoring solution enables users to immediately surface actionable insights into the health and performance of their clusters. Customers can install the solution in minutes, and turnkey alerting and dashboards are available out-of-the-box with zero set-up or configuration required. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, the Circonus Kubernetes monitoring solution provides health-check insights such as crash loops, job and volume failures, and pod pending delays. Alerts instantly send notifications when clusters become unhealthy, and guided issue remediation pinpoints root causes to speed problem resolution.

StormForge, formerly known as Carbon Relay, combines cloud-native performance testing with machine-learning powered optimization to help DevOps teams proactively ensure performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency. The StormForge Platform uses machine learning to automatically test, analyze, and optimize Kubernetes applications based on your cost and performance goals. The StormForge Platform can be integrated into an organization's CI/CD workflow to build automated, continuous performance testing and optimization into the release process. The result is the highest and most reliable performance possible at the lowest costs.

StormForge's proactive optimization coupled with Circonus's health and performance monitoring enable a full lifecycle of Kubernetes performance and cost optimization. Organizations can use StormForge's predictive intelligence to proactively minimize risk and issues, and then feed analytics from Circonus into StormForge's machine learning for ongoing performance predictions and optimization.

Key benefits of the combined solutions include:

Improve performance: Proactive performance testing and ongoing health-check monitoring together minimize the number of potential issues and maximize performance for end users.

Reduce cloud costs: Predictive intelligence and resource utilization analysis can significantly lower Kubernetes costs.

Improve operational efficiency: Speed DevOps workflows while also reducing alerts, downtime, and mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Simplify the complexities of Kubernetes: Automated optimization and turnkey monitoring removes many of the time-consuming complexities of Kubernetes.

"We're thrilled to partner with Circonus," said Matt Provo, CEO, StormForge. "We immediately realized that Circonus and StormForge took a similar approach to our solutions, which is to help companies optimize their Kubernetes performance in a way that's easy and efficient. We remove the complexities of Kubernetes and together provide a complete, ongoing circle of Kubernetes performance and cost optimization, making it easier for companies to fully realize the benefits Kubernetes offers."

"Kubernetes use has exploded, and its popularity only continues to accelerate," said Bob Moul, CEO, Circonus. "We're always excited to work with innovative and forward-thinking partners like StormForge to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Combining the powerful monitoring and rich telemetry data of Circonus with the magic of AI and machine learning from StormForge delivers total operational clarity and predictable cost and performance to Kubernetes deployments."

Organizations interested in learning more or signing up for the free edition of Circonus' Kubernetes monitoring solution can visit kubernetes.circonus.com.

About Circonus

Circonus is the monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time visibility of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of traditional infrastructure and cloud-based technologies in one powerful, unified platform. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way that telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more, visit www.circonus.com

