Circonus Announces David Wallace as Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced that David Wallace has been named chief technology officer (CTO) of the company effective January 1, 2022. Circonus' founder and former CTO, Theo Schlossnagle, will continue to drive engineering and R&D initiatives for the company as its first distinguished engineer.

"I am thrilled that David has agreed to join the company," said Bob Moul, Circonus CEO. "He has successfully navigated the transition from startup stage to growth stage several times and his leadership in this regard will be invaluable to Circonus. With his proven 25-year track record in tech, he is ideally suited to lead and scale our technology operations as we continue to pioneer full-stack monitoring and observability for the enterprise."

A highly regarded leader in building and scaling software and SaaS companies, Wallace has been part of several billion dollar exits including as CTO of Greenphire, the leading global provider of clinical trial financial solutions, acquired by Thoma Bravo, and as director of information technology at iPipeline, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, acquired by Roper Technologies. He was also director of information technology at Procurian (formerly ICG Commerce) and worked in systems engineering at Genesis HealthCare.

"I am very pleased to be joining Circonus at this exciting time of the company's growth," said Wallace. "In joining Circonus, I was impressed with the exceptional leadership team, the power and performance of the technology, and frankly the stunning list of well-known enterprise clients and use cases. The vision for the future is very compelling and I look forward to working with Bob, Theo, and the team as we help our clients harness the power of telemetry at scale to deliver exceptional business insights and value."

Circonus is backed by NewSpring Capital, Baird Capital, and Osage Venture Partners. "We are excited to have David join the team," said Brian Kim, Partner, NewSpring Capital. "We invest behind strong leadership teams with a demonstrated track record of success and David clearly fits this profile. Combined with the strength of the company's tech and the size of the market opportunity, his addition only strengthens the conviction and excitement we have for Circonus."

News of the appointment comes on the heels of a recent investment round led by Baird capital and a record year of growth for the company as digital transformation initiatives continue to accelerate globally and telemetry generation continues to grow exponentially.

About Circonus

Circonus is the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time observability of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more or create a free account, visit www.circonus.com .

