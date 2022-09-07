Circonus Announces Tim Van Ash as Vice President of Product

Van Ash will leverage 30 years' experience helping cloud and software businesses scale to drive the strategic direction of the Circonus platform

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced that Tim Van Ash has been named Vice President of Product, effective immediately. Tim is joining Circonus with 30 years of experience in building, delivering, selling, and supporting global, world-class software and SaaS products in the DevSecOps market. His experience in product management and development, DevSecOps, Big Data, and Enterprise Architecture will be vital to developing a product strategy and roadmap that empower Circonus customers to meet their modern monitoring and observability requirements.

"Tim's experience leading the Product function at rapidly growing companies will be invaluable in his role at Circonus," said Bob Moul, Circonus CEO. "Tim brings a deep understanding of the enterprise monitoring space and a wealth of experience working with customers, partners, and analysts to drive a product strategy that aligns with market needs. His impressive background and expertise will help lead the development of the next generation of the Circonus platform."

Previously, Tim has worked with multiple startups and leading technology companies, including SVP of Products and Technology at AutoRABIT, SVP of Products at Virtana, and VP of APM Management at CA Technologies (now Broadcom).

"I'm thrilled to join the Circonus team at a time when demand for modern enterprise monitoring and observability is rapidly accelerating," said Tim. "The Circonus platform's flexibility and scale are impressive, as evidenced by long-time customers like Major League Baseball, Cisco Webex, and HBO. And the leadership team is composed of software industry veterans and data science experts who have successfully scaled multiple organizations. For me, these are all indicators that the Product role at Circonus is an exceptional opportunity."

About Circonus

Circonus is the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time observability of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more , visit www.circonus.com.

CONTACT:

Heather Miller,

[email protected]

SOURCE Circonus