Circonus Announces Will Krause as Vice President of Customer Success and Solutions Engineering

Krause's deep technical and business understanding of the enterprise vital to delivering world-class support to Circonus' clients

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced that Will Krause has been named Vice President of Customer Success and Solutions Engineering, effective immediately. Will is joining Circonus after a decade of working at multiple companies ranging from start-ups to enterprises. His experience in engineering and customer-facing roles will be vital to ensuring customers successfully deploy Circonus and quickly realize the platform's full value.

"I'm confident that Will is going to deliver exceptional support to our customers," said Bob Moul, Circonus CEO. "His experience working with a diverse range of clients will be immensely helpful in his role at Circonus. Our primary goal is to deliver products and services that address our customers' needs and empower them to more easily and fully harness their data. We view ourselves as strategic partners with our customers, and it's clear Will's experience and approach make him a perfect fit for this role at Circonus."

Previously, Will was a Software Engineer at Comcast working on the Next Generation Access Network team. While a Solutions Architect at Veridium, he supported customer deployments and integrations with the company's multifactor authentication product. As a Cloud Architect and Senior Solutions Engineer at Appbus, he functioned as the project lead for the company's pivot to a SaaS model while ensuring the success of their existing customers. Will was also a Solutions Engineer at SevOne, where he supported several of the company's top grossing Fortune 500 customers.

"I am excited to join Circonus at a time when we're seeing increased demand for more modern monitoring solutions that drive value across the entire organization," said Krause. "Circonus has an impressive list of enterprise customers, who year after year continue to expand their use of the platform. I'm looking forward to helping our customers successfully leverage Circonus, so they can confidently deliver exceptional experiences for their own users."

About Circonus

Circonus is the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time observability of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more, visit www.circonus.com.

