Circonus Extends its Powerful Full-Stack Observability for Edge Computing, 5G Applications, and IoT Deployments

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the telemetry monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced it has extended its telemetry intelligence capabilities to include enhanced support for edge computing, 5G applications, and IoT deployments. The latest release of the Circonus Platform includes patented, innovative Zero-Gravity Data™ technology specifically designed to deal with the challenges of processing and analyzing massive data sets being generated by IoT and edge deployments.

With this latest release, Circonus becomes the only distributed, full-stack observability and intelligence platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. It is also the only solution with an integrated ingestion pipeline and time-series database capable of handling billions of time series and trillions of measurements per second – imperative for monitoring today's modern architectures and applications at scale. Circonus uses a distributed processing model to move observability and intelligence to the source – dramatically reducing latency, improving visibility, and speeding real-time analytics and queries.

The monitoring industry is changing rapidly. Gartner reports that by 2022, 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside of a traditional data center or cloud, up from less than 10% in 2019, and that number could reach 75% by 2025. As telemetry data accumulates quickly at the edge, it becomes infeasible to collect and send to a centralized platform for monitoring and analysis due to its overwhelming mass – a phenomenon often referred to as "data gravity." This results in making compromises in which telemetry to collect, how much and how often, which leads to poor visibility, longer problem resolution times, and stale data in analytics and queries.

Circonus Zero-Gravity Data

With Zero-Gravity Data, the entire Circonus Platform, from ingestion to analytics to storage, has been optimized for the best possible performance in dealing with distributed, edge-to-edge telemetry at scale. The company has developed innovative technologies and techniques that act together to neutralize the impact of data gravity – giving data the effect of being "weightless" and eliminating the inherent challenges and limitations associated with massive data sets.

These innovations include:

Broker Technology. Compact and efficient, Circonus brokers enable data collection in real-time and at scale from any data source from data centers, to cloud, to edge servers, to the smallest IoT sensors and devices.

Edge Processing. Where operational requirements dictate, Circonus moves processes such as analytics and queries to the data instead of trying to move data to the processes. Circonus fault and anomaly detection can be run at the edge for true real-time streaming analytics.

Patented Data Compression Technology. When there is a need to move data, Circonus uses a patented log linear histogram technique to radically compress the size of that data. This allows for lightning-fast collection, transmission, and ingestion of data, as well as economics that dramatically reduce the amount of hardware and compute resources required to process and store the data (by up to 75%).

Gravity-Aware Queries. Once data is ingested from the brokers it is stored in Circonus IRONdb (a highly performant time series database) where data is optimized for the best possible query performance. In a multi-node IRONdb cluster, innovative "gravity aware" technology moves queries to the node where the needed data resides so that no additional movement of the data is required.

"With containerization and edge processing, the line between IT and IoT is blurring," said Bob Moul, CEO, Circonus. "Enterprises want the ability to rapidly build, deploy, and run applications wherever they can be most effective – be that in the data center, the cloud, at the edge, or on the shop floor – without sacrificing control and performance. Circonus delivers complete command and visibility of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform. This allows today's enterprises to gain levels of valuable insights that were previously untapped, deploy and innovate quickly with confidence, and ultimately gain competitive advantage."

