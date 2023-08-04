Circonus Launches Telemetry Cloud for All-In-One Observability

New release builds on over a decade of experience to deliver a fresh, unified, and simplified approach to monitoring and observability

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , pioneers in the observability space and creators of the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced the general availability of the Circonus Telemetry Cloud™ – the next generation of its award-winning monitoring and observability platform.

Circonus has long been a pioneer in the IT infrastructure monitoring space and has garnered an impressive list of marquee brands whose revenue depends on consistently meeting quality of service requirements, such as HBO, Major League Baseball, Redfin, Xandr, EA Sports, and SmugMug. With the release of the Telemetry Cloud, Circonus is making the scalability, performance, and reliability enjoyed by these top brands available to companies of all sizes at a price they can afford.

The Circonus Telemetry Cloud delivers a holistic view of the entire enterprise up and down the stack and across the full range of deployment models – on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. It is a complete solution encompassing telemetry ingestion, visualizations, analytics, and storage – all powered by its world-class time series database, IRONdb™, which enables unlimited scale and infinite, cost-efficient data storage.

"This industry has made a fortune at customers' expense by complexifying and fragmenting its solutions," said Bob Moul, Circonus CEO. "Many companies have had to deploy ten or more monitoring tools to achieve adequate coverage and despite having all those tools, or perhaps because of them, outages and resolution times have actually increased. Today all that changes. With Circonus Telemetry Cloud, companies of all sizes can get all the functionality they need at a price they can afford in one simplified, unified platform."

Capabilities and benefits of Circonus Telemetry Cloud include:

Eliminate silos, improve collaboration, and reduce costs with a consolidated platform: One fully integrated platform provides end-to-end observability. Ingest, store, visualize, and analyze metrics, traces, and logs across infrastructure, network, applications, and containers, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Speed MTTR and reduce downtime with full-stack correlation: Unified dashboards provide a single pane of glass to correlate related metrics, traces, and logs in one view and click, while search and tagging capabilities enable efficient contextualization and querying. The result: 5x-10x faster MTTR and improved accuracy by eliminating false positives.

Ease migration and reduce vendor lock-in with support for open standards: Circonus provides dashboards based on OpenSearch, as well as out-of-the-box support for open source collection agents like OpenTelemetry and Fluent Bit and query languages like PromQL and Lucene. Circonus integrates seamlessly with Grafana dashboards, is compatible with Elasticsearch , and can function as a drop-in replacement for Prometheus and Graphite.

Proactively optimize performance with advanced analytics: Real-time analytics and powerful historical analysis empower engineers with the capabilities they require to ensure the reliability of their systems, including anomaly detection, capacity planning, SLO/SLA management, performance reporting, and more.

With Circonus Telemetry Cloud, customers get the flexibility and familiarity they love about open source tools combined with the benefits of a sophisticated, managed, consolidated platform. The platform's economy of scale and superior price-performance economics make it possible to deliver high-end capabilities at a fraction of typical monitoring costs. In fact, Major League Baseball replaced seven monitoring tools, including large observability platforms, with Circonus for a dramatic annual cost reduction of 66%.

Circonus Telemetry Cloud is available immediately. Interested parties can sign up for a free 14-day trial on the company's website at https://www.circonus.com .

About Circonus

Circonus Telemetry Cloud is the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time observability of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more or create a free account, visit www.circonus.com .

