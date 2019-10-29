Circonus Launches the First Machine Data Intelligence Platform Built to Harness the Exploding Volume of Data in a World with a Trillion Connected Computers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus, the machine data intelligence expert, today announced the launch and availability of its Circonus Platform, the first machine data intelligence platform built to provide enterprises with the ability to handle the rapidly increasing data volume and frequency seen in today's global IT infrastructure and IoT deployments. With the Circonus Platform, enterprises can collect, store and analyze all of their machine data – without limits – ushering in a new era of extraordinary business insight and intelligence.

Machine data intelligence is the ability to gather and analyze vast amounts of machine-generated data, including data from sensors, systems, and connected devices, to achieve new levels of insight that drive smarter operations and better decision-making. Machine data is becoming increasingly valuable to enterprises. As the number of connected devices multiplies and data production costs plummet, it is unleashing data volumes that can overwhelm an enterprise, but that can also create an entirely new source of competitive advantage if harnessed. The ability to tap into this ocean of data, monitor and analyze it in real time, and collect and store it in such a way that it can be mined at will is at the heart of machine data intelligence.

Analyzing high-volume, high-frequency data is a challenge for many enterprises, and one that is only getting more ominous. IDC estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices, or "things," generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025. The growing value of accurate, real-time machine data intelligence is also illustrated by core business systems that need to be running 24x7x365, with the cost of infrastructure downtime averaging $5,600 per minute, and as high as $540,000 per hour, according to Gartner. The Circonus Platform is unique in its ability to cost-effectively handle the data volume, frequency, speed, and accuracy required of today's –and tomorrow's – mission-critical IoT and monitoring systems.

"Circonus is changing the way that enterprises think about their machine data and its potential. For the first time, organizations can tap into the full value of all of their machine data, from servers to robots, without constraint or compromise. We believe that machine data intelligence will fuel the next wave of competitive differentiation and business value. Companies that take full advantage of this data to optimize operations, innovate product and service offerings, and create new revenue streams will be the clear winners in the 'Internet of Everything' economy," said Bob Moul, CEO of Circonus.

Built on the proven and performant Circonus IRONdb time-series database, the Circonus Platform is designed to meet the requirements of the most demanding use cases in consumer and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT and IIoT), as well as operational analytics and infrastructure monitoring across a number of vertical markets.

Key features of the Circonus Platform include:

Industry-leading ingestion rates

Unlimited scale and volume

Millisecond frequency

Accurate, real-time analytics

Ability to work with any technology

Unlimited retention and data access

"The Circonus Platform is second to none in its ability to collect, store, manage and analyze machine data at scale," said Theo Schlossnagle, Founder and CTO of Circonus. "We have created the first machine data intelligence platform that can handle the scale that comes from high-frequency data collection from billions of devices without losing speed, accuracy, or cost efficiencies. This is the future."

For nearly a decade, Circonus has pioneered new innovations around machine data at scale and the performance of distributed systems. The choice of a number of industry leaders, Circonus is currently handling critical implementations for entertainment, streaming media, adtech, energy, and fintech companies, among others.

About Circonus

Circonus is the machine data intelligence expert, providing the only machine data intelligence platform capable of handling billions of metric streams in real time to drive unprecedented business insight and value. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way that machine data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise, from operational analytics to IoT applications. To learn more, visit www.circonus.com

