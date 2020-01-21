Circonus Raises $6.8 Million Series A1 Investment; Appoints Serial Technology Entrepreneur, Bob Moul, as CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus, provider of the first machine data intelligence platform built to handle the volume and frequency of data seen in today's global IT infrastructure and IoT deployments, today announced a $6.8 million Series A1 investment to continue advancing its machine data intelligence platform and meet market demand for machine data intelligence across multiple industries. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners and included new investors Bull City Venture Partners and Ben Franklin Technology Partners. NewSpring, which led the Series A investment, also invested in the round. Earlier in 2019, Circonus also brought on serial technology entrepreneur Bob Moul as CEO to lead the company in raising capital, growing the team, and expanding its market share.

Moul previously served as the CEO of Cloudamize, a cloud software company, which was acquired by Blackstone/Cloudreach in July 2017, and was President and CEO of Boomi, a cloud-based integration software company, which was acquired by Dell in November 2010. Theo Schlossnagle, who founded and has led Circonus since 2010, will serve as the company's chief technology officer.

"As more of our world becomes digitized and virtualized, machines, and the data that we are able to gather from them, have become not just instrumental, but indispensable," said Moul. "I'm honored to have the continued support of NewSpring, and am excited to have the additional backing and leadership from Osage Venture Partners. I'm looking forward to leading Circonus into its next chapter as we continue to grow and expand into new markets."

"We are excited to partner with the leadership team at Circonus, particularly given Bob's and Theo's track records of success, and are impressed with the technology they've built," said David Drahms, Partner, Osage Venture Partners. "No other solution can handle the massive scale of data that businesses are dealing with today at the frequency, speed and accuracy that is required for mission-critical IoT and monitoring systems. The timing is right."

"We're proud to continue our support of Circonus and are excited about its future growth with Bob at the helm," said Brian Kim, NewSpring Partner. "The need for machine data intelligence is only going to grow as enterprises seek out the competitive advantages that data at scale can provide."

Joining Osage Venture Partners and NewSpring Capital is Bull City Venture Partners based in Durham, North Carolina and Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information on how machine data intelligence can be used to optimize operations, innovate new products and services, and create new revenue streams, read Circonus' recently issued thought leadership paper.

About Circonus

Circonus is the machine data intelligence expert, providing the only machine data intelligence platform capable of handling billions of metric streams in real time to drive unprecedented business insight and value. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way that machine data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise, from operational analytics to IoT applications. To learn more, visit www.circonus.com

