Circonus to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , pioneers in the observability space and creators of the Circonus Telemetry Cloud™, the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced that CEO Bob Moul will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10:00 am MDT.

Circonus has long been a pioneer in the IT infrastructure monitoring space and has garnered an impressive list of marquee brands whose revenue depends on consistently meeting quality of service requirements, such as HBO, Major League Baseball, Redfin, Xandr, EA Sports, and SmugMug. With the recent release of the Telemetry Cloud , Circonus is making the scalability, performance, and reliability enjoyed by these top brands available to companies of all sizes at a price they can afford.

About Circonus

Circonus Telemetry Cloud™ is the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time observability of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more or create a free account, visit www.circonus.com .

