Circuit & Chisel Secures $19.2 Million and Launches ATXP, a Web-Wide Protocol for Agentic Payments

Founded by Stripe alumni, Circuit & Chisel has secured seed funding from Primary Venture Partners, ParaFi Capital, and Stripe to build technology that allows agents to seamlessly exchange payments across the internet

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit & Chisel , an agentic commerce platform, today announced $19.2 million in seed funding to launch ATXP, a web-wide protocol that enables AI agents to handle the commerce life cycle – from discovery to payment – without human oversight.

The round was led by Primary Venture Partners and ParaFi Capital with additional participation from Stripe , Coinbase Ventures , Solana Ventures , Samsung Next , and Polygon Labs . A select group of angel investors also participated in the round, including Solana founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal; Edith Cooper, a board director at Amazon and PepsiCo; Rich Widmann, Global Head of Strategy for Web3 at Google Cloud; Michael Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure; and Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO at Kraken. Additionally, leaders across multiple industries are already excited about ATXP and its capabilities.

"At Cloudflare, we're committed to building an open Internet, and that's more important than ever as AI and agents take off," said Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "ATXP could be an important protocol to help ensure agent-initiated commerce is able to succeed in a secure and trusted way. As an early supporter of MCP and agentic AI, we support new protocols and innovation helping to further the agentic web."

Founded by CEO Louis Amira, Stripe's former Head of Crypto & AI Partnerships, and CTO David Noel-Romas, Stripe's former Head of Crypto Engineering, Circuit & Chisel is building the foundational technologies that will enable agentic payments and movement around the web, compatible with up-and-coming standards like x402. ATXP, the company's first release, will act as a worldwide protocol for AI agents to act autonomously and safely across the internet, in much the same way that Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) serves as the invisible backbone of modern day web browsing.

"We are on the cusp of a huge change in how the internet works," said Louis Amira, co-founder and CEO of Circuit & Chisel. "We expect so much from AI agents in the coming years, but we don't yet have the most fundamental technologies that will allow them to flourish within safe, agreed-upon constraints and protocols. We're excited to connect some of the most important technology companies in the world to create those vital building blocks."

"AI agents are increasingly navigating the web and transacting on our behalf and that requires an entirely new monetization infrastructure," said Emily Man, Partner at Primary Venture Partners. "ATXP, enables instant, nested, delegated, and extremely low cost micropayments between AI agents, something that traditional payments rails can't support."

"Circuit & Chisel is building the core infrastructure for autonomous agent transactions, connecting agentic commerce, stablecoins, and payments into one protocol," said Ben Forman, Founder and Managing Partner at ParaFi Capital. "This technology has the potential to expand agent capabilities entirely and fuel the next wave of growth in the digital economy."

The launch of ATXP will position Circuit & Chisel as the orchestrator of a new class of commerce, where transactions are initiated, negotiated, and executed entirely by intelligent agents. This will help streamline current workflows, enabling businesses to operate faster and more efficiently than ever before and kickstarting a generation of revenue-generating autonomous agents.

About Circuit & Chisel

Circuit & Chisel is an agentic AI payments startup building the infrastructure to power transactions between intelligent agents. Backed by Primary VC, ParaFi Capital, and Stripe, Circuit & Chisel is developing ATXP, a new standard for agent-to-agent payments that supports real-time decision-making, nested transactions, and autonomous tool discovery. The company was founded by former Stripe and Google leaders with deep expertise in AI, crypto, and financial systems. Circuit & Chisel is enabling a future where AI can transact, discover, and operate independently, unlocking new efficiencies for businesses and accelerating the next wave of AI innovation. To learn more about Circuit & Chisel, please visit https://circuitandchisel.com/ .

