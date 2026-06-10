Circuit & Chisel Surpasses 1 Million ATXP Accounts

Agentic commerce platform reaches major milestone as ATXP dominates x402 and MPP leaderboards

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit & Chisel today announced that ATXP, their leading agentic commerce platform, has surpassed one million accounts, a milestone that underscores the company's rise as the go-to platform for AI agents operating autonomously across the web.

ATXP's growth has been backed by a strong performance across two of the most reputable agentic payment benchmarks. Over the last 30 days, ATXP ranked first on the MPP and x402 leaderboards, outpacing the next closest competitors in dollar volume by 5-20x.

MPP Leaderboard:

$44.70K in volume

132.9K transactions

45.4K active agents

x402 Leaderboard:

$116.66K in volume

310.53K transactions

113.09K buyers

The achievement follows Circuit & Chisel's $19.2 million seed round in September 2025 and the company's rapid expansion of the ATXP product suite, which now gives agents a unified account for the full agentic commerce lifecycle.

Key capabilities include:

Agent identity, accounts, and communications

Autonomous transactions between agents

Unified access to models, tools, and services

Infrastructure supporting agent discovery and commerce workflows

Products built atop ATXP are:

ATXP Chat for pay-per-use entry to hundreds of frontier models in one place

ATXP Pics & ATXP Music to turn text prompts into images and songs in seconds

"We started this company because AI agents were becoming incredibly capable, but still couldn't pay their own way," said Louis Amira, Co-founder and CEO of Circuit & Chisel. "One million ATXP accounts is a sign that the industry is ready for that to change, and we couldn't be more excited to be building the infrastructure supporting it."

With one million accounts and the top position on both major charts, Circuit & Chisel is moving into its next chapter of momentum, helping other businesses leverage ATXP to grow and launch new capabilities. The company remains focused on giving builders and the agents they create everything they need to operate freely on the web. To learn more, visit circuitandchisel.com.

About Circuit & Chisel

Circuit & Chisel is an agentic AI payments startup building the infrastructure to power transactions between intelligent agents. Backed by Primary VC, ParaFi, and Stripe, Circuit & Chisel is developing ATXP, a new standard for agent-to-agent payments that supports real-time decision-making, nested transactions, and autonomous tool discovery. The company was founded by former Stripe and Google leaders with deep expertise in AI, crypto, and financial systems. Circuit & Chisel is enabling a future where AI can transact, discover, and operate independently, unlocking new efficiencies for businesses and accelerating the next wave of AI innovation.

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SOURCE Circuit & Chisel