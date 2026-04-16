Circuit & Chisel Tops x402 and MPP Leaderboards with New ATXP Product Rollouts

The announcement comes alongside Circuit & Chisel's rapid growth and rollout of three pay-as-you-go products: ATXP Music, ATXP Pics, and ATXP Chat, a set of products built on ATXP, Circuit & Chisel's worldwide platform for AI agents to independently act across the internet. Together, the launches show how builders can turn their ideas into real AI products while eliminating subscriptions, credit card paywalls, or fragmented billing systems.

The products include:

ATXP Music: enables users to describe a song and generate a finished track with vocals in under a minute;

ATXP Pics: turns text prompts into images in seconds

ATXP Chat: gives users access to hundreds of frontier models in one place, with auto-routing designed to reduce costs on less-complex prompts.

In recent weeks, ATXP-powered products welcomed their 500,000th user and surpassed 1,000,000 transactions. ATXP Music alone has generated 30,000 songs in the last few weeks and product usage is continuing to grow.

"A year and a half ago, we created ATXP around a simple belief: AI agents would need a way to transact without human intervention," said Louis Amira, Co-founder and CEO of Circuit & Chisel. "In 2025, that rapidly became obvious to everyone that built an agent. Overall, we hope this serves as an invitation and encouragement to experiment and build the things they've been dreaming about."

As x402 and MPP continue to become more neutral and compatible with other players, ATXP is moving activity into those ecosystems as part of a broader shift toward simpler, shared systems for AI payments. All of this feeds into the bigger idea that the next wave of AI products need more than intelligence, they'll need to handle payments, find and use tools, and run on their own in the background. ATXP is built to support that, so builders can launch faster, grow more easily, and build AI products the way people actually use them.

About Circuit & Chisel

Circuit & Chisel is an agentic AI payments startup building the infrastructure to power transactions between intelligent agents. Backed by Primary VC, ParaFi, and Stripe, Circuit & Chisel is developing ATXP, a new standard for agent-to-agent payments that supports real-time decision-making, nested transactions, and autonomous tool discovery. The company was founded by former Stripe and Google leaders with deep expertise in AI, crypto, and financial systems. Circuit & Chisel is enabling a future where AI can transact, discover, and operate independently, unlocking new efficiencies for businesses and accelerating the next wave of AI innovation.

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SOURCE Circuit & Chisel