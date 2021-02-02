Circuit Breaker Books Launches Initial Release: A Girl Like You

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New indie press Circuit Breaker Books launches their debut title, A Girl Like You, February 9th. This will be the first of six titles to print in 2021.

Circuit Breaker's tagline, "Shockingly Good Stories," underscores their mission: to publish innovative contemporary literary fiction, memoir, and creative nonfiction. The founders of Circuit Breaker Books (Vinnie Kinsella and Jessie Glenn) have backgrounds in the three cornerstones of publishing: editing, design, and marketing. Each of Circuit Breaker's titles are professionally edited, skillfully designed, and treated to a full book publicity campaign; this breadth of skill creates a publishing experience rarely found in small-press publishing.