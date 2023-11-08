Circuit Breaker Market size to grow by USD 3.38 billion from 2023 to 2028; Increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The circuit breaker market is expected to grow by USD 3.38 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by power rating (high, medium, and low), end-user (commercial, industrial, residential, and utilities), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). An increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects is the key factor driving market growth. This is due to factors such as population growth and support from government bodies. Moreover, there is a greater number of construction projects being undertaken by certain cities as compared with others because of the need to meet increasing population needs. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Circuit Breaker Market 2024-2028

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the circuit breaker market: ABB Ltd., BCH Electric Ltd., Camsco Electric Co. Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powell Industries Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tavrida Electric GmbH, Toshiba Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Salzer Electronics Ltd., and Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Circuit Breaker Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.67% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The rise in adoption of smart grids is a major trend in the market.

Improved grids that communicate with their components to ensure greater operational efficiency can be described as smarter grids.

In addition, smart grids are an integrated network that connects all assets of the electricity grid in terms of energy generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption.

It is therefore a positive influence on the market that more and more intelligent networks are being adopted, especially in the power sector.

Significant Challenge

Threat from refurbished and counterfeit products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Refurbished and counterfeit goods are normally classified as grey market products sold illegally or by unauthorized undertakings.

Moreover, since many of these products are still in their test phase, they may not operate safely when subjected to overloads and leakage which would lead to damaged circuit components, fire hazards, or injury to workers.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The high segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is due to factors such as the rapidly rising adoption of renewables worldwide and an increasing demand for high-voltage circuit breakers, which switch electrical load at industrial facilities, office buildings, business complexes, and hotels.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

Circuit Breaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 3.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Power Rating

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio