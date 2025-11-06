Circuit Breaker Market Worth $28.36 Bn by 2030 as Grid Modernization Investments and Utilities Expand | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India , Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global circuit breaker market is projected to grow from USD 21.61 billion in 2025 to USD 28.36 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

The growth in circuit breaker market is fueled by investments in grid upgrades, clean energy integration, and industrial electrification. Medium-voltage systems are seeing increased demand due to the rise of distributed solar and wind setups. Data centers and EV infrastructure are driving adoption of solid-state and vacuum technologies, while environmental regulations are pushing a shift from SF₆ to greener alternatives. At the same time, manufacturers face margin pressure from volatile copper and chip prices, balancing innovation with cost efficiency.

Key Market Insights

Data Centers Push for Reliable Switching

With downtime costing millions, data centers are investing in high-performance breakers equipped with smart diagnostics and secure communication. These systems are tailored to meet stringent uptime and cybersecurity demands, reinforcing the need for resilient power protection.

Renewable Growth Fuels Breaker Innovation

As solar and wind installations multiply, grid equipment must adapt to unpredictable power flows. Fast-switching breakers and solid-state designs are becoming essential to handle complex fault conditions and meet evolving compliance standards in energy markets.

Infrastructure Upgrades Spark Modernization

Power utilities are replacing aging systems with smarter, more responsive technologies. Vacuum-based breakers with real-time monitoring are gaining traction due to their reliability and low maintenance. Government-backed investments and large-scale transmission projects are accelerating this shift, especially in regions prioritizing digital infrastructure.

Segmentation Breakdown

By Type

Air

Vacuum

SF₆

Oil

Hybrid (Air-Vacuum, Vacuum-SF₆)

Solid-State

By Voltage

Low (Below 1 kV)

Medium (1 to 72.5 kV)

High (72.5 to 245 kV)

Extra/Ultra-High (Above 245 kV)

By Mounting

Fixed

Withdrawable

Live Tank

Dead Tank

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Utility

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

NORDIC Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Dynamics:

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global circuit breaker landscape, driven by large-scale infrastructure upgrades and a strong push for local manufacturing. Technological advancements from countries like Japan further reinforce the region's export strength.

Europe is setting pace on environmental compliance, prompting manufacturers to accelerate development of greener alternatives. Meanwhile, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging as promising markets, supported by expanding energy projects and industrial shifts.

Companies in the Circuit Breaker Market:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

Legrand

LS Electric

Toshiba Energy Systems

Hitachi Energy

CG Power & Industrial

Fuji Electric

Rockwell Automation

Terasaki Electric

Powell Industries

NOJA Power

Meidensha

Huayi Electric

Xi'an Shaanxi West

Hyundai Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Delixi Electric

