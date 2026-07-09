Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market worth $7.89 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.41 billion in 2025 to USD 7.89 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60% during the forecast period.

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The Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market is expected to grow steadily in the upcoming years, driven by the demand from power utilities, renewable developers, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide. The need for reliability, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency continues to grow in the current and future complex energy landscape across the world.

The global Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market is projected to grow to USD 7.89 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the continued investments in smart grid infrastructure, rapid integration of variable renewable energy sources, rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers requiring ultra-reliable power protection, and the global shift from reactive to condition-based maintenance strategies. In addition, the aging transmission and distribution assets, coupled with stringent regulatory requirements for power quality and outage minimization, are accelerating the adoption of advanced monitoring technologies. In Asia Pacific, massive grid modernization programs in China, India, and Southeast Asia are creating substantial demand for circuit breaker monitoring systems, while North America continues to lead in technology innovation driven by data center proliferation and renewable targets. Europe is focused on sustainability and resilience, while the emerging markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America offer greenfield opportunities.

The hardware segment, particularly sensors and monitoring units, held the largest share of the Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market in 2025. The software segment, mainly led by AI Diagnostics and SaaS Platforms and Services (especially Managed Monitoring and Maintenance Contracts), are the fastest-growing segments through 2031. By monitoring mode, online/continuous monitoring and hybrid systems are expected to gain strong traction. Medium voltage (MV) and high voltage (HV) segments dominate the market by voltage level, while data centers and renewable energy developers are the fastest-growing end-user verticals.

Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 4.41 billion

USD 4.41 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.89 billion

USD 7.89 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.60%

Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market Trends & Insights:

Hardware held the largest share in the Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market in 2025 with a share of 62%, driven by strong demand for sensors, monitoring units, and communication modules required for new installations and upgrades.

By voltage, the EHV/UHV segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The diagnostic + hybrid monitoring segment is projected to register a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Utilities is the largest end-use industry of Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market, accounting for 23.2% of the overall market in terms of value in 2025.

Key Market Drivers:

Grid digitalization and smart grid investments

Renewable energy integration requiring enhanced stability

Data center hyperscale power demands

Aging infrastructure and predictive maintenance needs

Regulatory push for reliability and reduced outages

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Monitoring Mode: Real-Time Intelligence set to redefine breaker reliability from reactive repairs to predictive reliability, continuous and hybrid monitoring modes are likely to lead the way in the circuit breaker monitoring market.

The Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market is segmented by monitoring mode into continuous (online), diagnostic/event-based, and hybrid systems. Continuous monitoring, which includes temperature, operation count, contact wear, and SF6/vacuum health monitoring, held the largest share in the circuit breaker monitoring market in 2025 due to the ability to deliver real-time insights and proactively prevent failures. Hybrid monitoring systems, which integrate continuous data and advanced diagnostics (including Remote Testing and Analytics), are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This shift is driven by the growing need for utilities to minimize unplanned outages amid rising renewable energy integration and surging data center loads. The hybrid monitoring solutions market is likely to grow rapidly, driven by functional parameters such as immediate alerts and deep analytical capabilities. The key enablers include the proliferation of IoT sensors, AI-powered predictive algorithms for analyzing contact wear and timing anomalies, and IEC 61850 integration for seamless SCADA compatibility. As power grids continue to become smarter, hybrid platforms are expected to dominate the market by providing comprehensive visibility for both daily operations and long-term strategic planning. Stakeholders who invest early in these technologies may gain a clear competitive advantage in reliability and efficiency.

Offering: Software and managed services are likely to grow swiftly during the forecast period.

By offering, hardware (Sensors, Monitoring Units, Portable Test Equipment, Communication Modules) remains the largest segment, forming the foundational layer of any monitoring deployment. However, Software (particularly AI Diagnostics, Asset Performance Management, and SaaS Platforms) and Services (Managed Monitoring Services and Maintenance Contracts) are poised to grow fast during the forecast period.

Hardware dominated the Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market in 2025, primarily driven by large-scale installations of sensors and monitoring units. However, software and services segments are expected to grow at a much faster pace during the forecast period as operators tend to shift towards outcome-based and recurring revenue models. This growth is supported by strong demand for cloud-based dashboards, AI-powered failure prediction tools, and remote managed services, which help reduce reliance on on-site technical expertise.

Voltage: Medium and high voltage monitoring powers the backbone of most modern grids and data centers.

The Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market is led by medium voltage (MV) and high voltage (HV) segments, which together accounted for a major share of demand due to their widespread use in distribution networks, industrial applications, and renewable interconnections. Extra high voltage (EHV) mainly serves critical transmission corridors. MV and HV are also among the fastest-growing voltage levels, driven by urbanization, industrial expansion, and data center buildouts.

Renewable energy integration, aging substation infrastructure, and the growing need for reliable monitoring in high-load environments such as data centers are driving strong demand for MV and HV solutions. Temperature, contact wear, and timing analysis features are especially valuable in these segments. Utilities using MV/HV monitoring have reported improved fault detection and significantly reduced outage durations.

With countries accelerating their net-zero targets, MV and HV segments are expected to attract sustained investment, creating strong opportunities for technology providers offering easy-to-deploy retrofit solutions.

End User: Data centers and renewables segments are set to drive explosive growth for circuit breaker monitoring systems.

Utilities (Transmission and Distribution) remain the largest end-user segment in the Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market due to their extensive grid operations and large installed asset base. However, data centers and renewable energy developers are expected to be the fastest-growing verticals through 2031, followed by industrial & process industries, particularly oil & gas and mining.

Utilities dominate the global Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market due to their vast transmission and distribution networks, while data centers drive demand for premium, high-reliability solutions. The market in the renewables segment is growing rapidly due to the need to manage intermittent generation and ensure grid stability. Key drivers include hyperscale data center requirements for 99.999% uptime, strong global renewable capacity additions, and industrial decarbonization. Data center operators prioritize continuous monitoring to avoid expensive downtime, while renewable developers prefer hybrid systems for efficient asset oversight. This diversification strengthens market resilience and opens new revenue channels.

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Region: Asia Pacific commands volume leadership as North America sets the pace in technology adoption for circuit breaker monitoring.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market in 2025, driven by China, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia's massive grid expansion programs. North America follows historical growth and continued innovation leadership (led by the US), while Europe maintains steady demand focused on sustainability. The MEA and South America offer emerging high-potential opportunities.

Asia-Pacific benefits from its massive scale and strong forecast growth. The key growth drivers for the global circuit breaker monitoring market include China's grid modernization, the US data center boom, India's renewable and distribution expansion, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives.

Top Companies in Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Industry:

The Top Companies in Circuit Breaker Monitoring Systems Market include ABB Ltd. Siemens Energy AG, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Qualitrol Company LLC, Dynamic Ratings Pty Ltd., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., EA Technology Limited, Iris Power LP, Camlin Group, Megger Group Limited, OMICRON electronics GmbH, Doble Engineering Company, DV Power d.o.o., ISA Altanova Group S.r.l., and S&C Electric Company.

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