Circuit Clinical Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) To Democratize And Accelerate Clinical Trials

"We are extremely gratified to welcome Circuit Clinical to the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance,'" said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-convenor of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by Circuit Clinical's commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been the rate limiter to innovation."

Experts estimate that COVID-19 may set back non-pandemic clinical trials by several years due to prospective patients' inability or reluctance to schedule visits at physical research locations. Decentralized approaches to conducting research facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population and could ease COVID-19-imposed difficulties for both patients and clinical investigators. Inclusion of representative patient populations in clinical trials by race, age and geographic location has long been an operational challenge. COVID-19 has amplified the disparities and inclusion biases that have become hurdles for potential trial participants.

"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, Circuit Clinical is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-convener, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."

Circuit Clinical joins with peer DTRA Member organizations to provide expertise to identify and address gaps and needs and advance best practices through effective education and communication. Circuit Clinical urges other organizations interested in taking part to visit DTRA .org

ABOUT DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

ABOUT CIRCUIT CLINICAL:

One of the largest Integrated Research Organizations in the USA, Circuit Clinical® is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. Circuit Clinical® delivers turnkey clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, TrialScout.com.

