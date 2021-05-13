Circuit Clinical Selected as Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021

The list will be published on May 18th in a prominent feature within Inc. Magazine's May/June 2021 issue. Inc. magazine is devoted to recognizing the most dynamic businesses in the US and honoring their remarkable work. Their list encompasses companies that have created exceptional workplaces and cultures for both in-person and remote teams despite the upheaval brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"Companies aspiring to do great things have to begin with creating an environment where people can bring their best self to work each day to do the most impactful work of their career," said Dr. Irfan Khan, MD, founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical. "It all starts with culture."

Out of thousands of submissions, Inc. Magazine chose 429 businesses this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics including benefits, team growth, perks, and company management. Quantum Workplace also audited the organization's benefits to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

This year, the recognition is especially meaningful since it indicates companies who prioritized their team and their culture in the face of adversity. Offering flexibility or fun perks is no longer enough when the majority of the workforce shifted to remote work. Circuit Clinical prioritizes policies and programming that empowers employees, and provides skill growth and advancement opportunities at all levels.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical®, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. They deliver clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

