Circuit Clinical Welcomes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leader, Jordyne Blaise, to Its Executive Team as Vice President of Equity and Community Engagement

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical has hired esteemed executive, Jordyne Blaise, as Vice President of Equity and Community Engagement. Jordyne brings years of experience as an attorney, consultant, writer, and strategist specializing in equity, diversity, inclusion, and civil rights compliance to this new role.

Jordyne has worked primarily in the diversity, equity, and inclusion space as a thought leader, advocate, and expert. She has led successful initiatives and programs that implement and support broad global diversity strategies, including multi-year roadmaps, culturally competent leadership development, and strategic partnerships. Jordyne's expertise in civil rights enforcement and diversity change management comes from her work with various companies and organizations including bluebird bio, Harvard Law School, NC State University, and the Federal Government. Nationally, she has published works regarding diversity, equity and inclusion, civil rights, and social justice.

"We have an amazing opportunity before us to meaningfully engage historically marginalized communities and expand long-needed access to clinical research," says Jordyne. "I feel incredibly fortunate to work with the amazing professionals at Circuit Clinical and the brilliant leaders in our communities to co-create solutions to challenge and dismantle health disparities."

With Jordyne joining the team, Circuit Clinical enters a new phase of their company and culture. Within her new role as Vice President of Equity and Community Engagement, she will ensure that Circuit Clinical is fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion by expanding access to careers in clinical research and to clinical trials–particularly within Federally Qualified Health Centers and Community Health Systems. The clinical research industry is ripe with opportunities to improve DEI, and Circuit Clinical is primed to deliver solutions that drive the necessary changes to provide clinical trials as an option for all.

"Jordyne brings an authentic expertise from her legal and DEI work in community advocacy and drug development," comments Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical. "As our VP Equity and Community Engagement, Jordyne now leads from the front to ensure we live our values as we expand our network of health systems with a specific focus on the Federally Qualified Health Centers and build a scalable solution to enhance diversity in clinical trials."

