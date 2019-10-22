Circuit of the Northwest Brings World-Class Racing Destination to the Pacific Northwest

In partnership with the Port of Bremerton and Kitsap Public Facilities District, the Circuit of the Northwest broke ground this month with a development timeline for a projected opening in 2021. The 232-acre site is expected to become the premier racing circuit in the Pacific Northwest and will be home to a 2.66 mile Tilke circuit set among a dramatic elevated landscape. The Circuit of the Northwest will serve as a welcoming destination to bring together a network of members who are passionate about motorsports and technology, as well as racing participants, spectators and outdoor enthusiasts. The destination will also feature motocross and KIA certified karting facilities, an indoor shooting range, RV Park, festival and event sites for public and private use and a state of the art clubhouse overlooking the Olympic Mountain Range designed by Blue Architecture of Bremerton, Washington.

"The quality of the design, facilities and experience at the Circuit of the Northwest is a feather in the cap for our entire region," said Ralph Morton, executive director of the Seattle Sports Commission. "The newly planned facility stands in comparison to many of the top road racing venues in the world and will be a magnet to draw the racing community, events and economic opportunity to the Puget Sound."

Unlike many circuits across the U.S., the design of the Circuit of the Northwest embraces the natural terrain of the area, providing challenging turns and up to 80 feet of elevation changes, coupled with an unparalleled view of the Olympic Mountain Range.

Local business owner and founder of the Circuit of the Northwest, Brian Nilsen, builds on his experience in the motocross and motorsports industries with this new development, which has been embraced by the region. Confirmed partnerships with Visit Seattle, Seattle Sports Commission, local police and fire departments, the cities of Bremerton and Port Orchard, Kitsap County School Districts and Universal Technical Institute, among others, have been established to ensure that the development brings value to the region by becoming a hub for public and private events for the greater Seattle-Tacoma area. Nilsen and the Port of Bremerton expect to generate more than 500 jobs for the region, as well as provide safe training facilities for local law enforcement.

"We're thrilled to start construction on the Circuit of the Northwest," said Brian Nilsen, owner and founding member of the Circuit of the Northwest. "The site's location in the Port of Bremerton is well positioned to serve our goal of connecting the Seattle-Tacoma markets with the strong community of motorsports. The property will serve as a special, memorable destination that connects the thrill of racing and motorsports with local residents and special events."

Circuit of the Northwest will deliver a best-in-class hospitality venue and unparalleled clubhouse amenities that include dining facilities, meeting spaces, simulators and a spa. The destination will also be home to an automobile and motorcycle driving club that will provide ongoing access to the circuit and its amenities for its members. The management team of the Circuit of the Northwest has partnered with leading hospitality management company, KemperSports, to support its vision to create an exceptional experience for its members and guests. The Joel Cohen Group, LLC has been retained as owner's representation.

A ceremonial groundbreaking event for the Circuit of Northwest was held on Friday, Oct. 18 with key stakeholders at the Avian Flight Center at the Bremerton National Airport.

For more information about the Circuit of the Northwest, visit http://circuitofthenorthwest.com or call 360-209-6825.

Circuit of the Northwest

Overlooking the Olympic Mountain Range, Circuit of the Northwest will be a premier racing circuit and the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. Located in the Port of Bremerton, convenient to both downtown Seattle and Tacoma, the Circuit of the Northwest is home to the third Hermann Tilke circuit design in the U.S. The Circuit of the Northwest provides public and private opportunities to unite racing and motocross enthusiasts with the Olympic Mountain region. The destination will include state of the art motocross and karting facilities, shooting range, RV Park and indoor and outdoor event spaces for public and private use.

Media Contact

Hannah Breeding, KemperLesnik

Hannah.Breeding@kemperlesnik.com

312.847.1526

SOURCE Circuit of the Northwest

Related Links

http://circuitofthenorthwest.com

