Circuit Stream Launches Scalable XR Platform to Build and Accelerate VR/AR Applications for Enterprise Companies

Today, industrial companies in markets like aviation, manufacturing, and aerospace are increasingly looking to virtual reality and augmented reality to train staff and manage operations with greater efficiency, accuracy, and safety. However, the ability to securely deploy and manage cross-platform XR software using the most powerful 3D engines in the market today had not been possible. Recognizing the gap, Circuit Stream's software was designed to facilitate the delivery of XR content for training, processes and operations at scale.

"Virtual and augmented reality can capture expert knowledge, increase training retention and improve safety, while reducing the time required for training and preventing operational downtime. As XR adoption accelerates, companies are looking at the technology to transform operations, collect valuable data and improve productivity over time," said Lou Pushelberg, co-founder and CEO of Circuit Stream. "Our software is designed to help deploy, manage and measure large-scale XR projects across major hardware platforms, which, in the niche but rapidly growing XR training market, currently does not exist."

Providing a comprehensive range of analytics, user management, and security features , the Circuit Stream Platform is backed by the company's growth as leading VR/AR educators and developers. Building on the knowledge of tools, workflows and best practices through the company's training programs , the new platform now makes it easier to quickly and securely publish XR apps and measure their impact against key success metrics.

The new Circuit Stream Platform is compatible with the Oculus Rift S, Valve Index, HTC Vive and Vive Pro, with Oculus Quest, Microsoft Hololens 1 and 2, and Magic Leap on the near-term roadmap.

Try a demo of the new Circuit Stream Platform here .

About Circuit Stream

Circuit Stream is the leading education and training provider for virtual and augmented reality. Established in 2015, the company has trained over 25,000 designers, developers and engineers through workshops, team training and its XR Development with Unity course. Among its portfolio of clients include Lockheed Martin, the US Navy, VMWare, GE, Raytheon, INVISTA, Hershey's, and Boeing. Connect with us: @CircuitStream

SOURCE Circuit Stream