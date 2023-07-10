Circuit to Launch Sustainable Electric Shuttle Service in DC's Mobility Innovation District

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit, a leading sustainable transportation provider, has launched its electric shuttle service in Southwest Washington, DC's Mobility Innovation District (MID). Rides will be available to request on demand through Circuit's app.

The Mobility Innovation District (MID) is a transformative project funded by the District's Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The MID is supported by the Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID) and aims to establish a premier global innovation hub for mobility, showcasing how innovative policies, programs, and technology can enhance transportation while benefiting residents.

Circuit's electric shuttle service offers a range of benefits to the community. It creates local jobs, provides low-cost transportation options, and serves as a first/last-mile solution to existing transit hubs. The on-demand service is 100% electric, avoiding greenhouse gas emissions and reducing vehicle miles traveled (VMT). By offering shared rides, Circuit ensures people ride together in the same direction, further optimizing efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. At less than $3 per rider, it'll be one of the least expensive ways to move about the area.

In addition to serving the Southwest and parts of the Southeast DC quadrants, Circuit will offer a fixed-route service to workers and visitors at the DC Central Kitchen (DCCK) headquarters . Circuit will also provide discounted rides to low-income DC residents through their RideWell program to enhance accessibility and connectivity for all.

"This is a really exciting program and shows how multiple organizations, public and private, can come together for the greater good of the community. As we launch our service in the Mobility Innovation District, we are committed to providing residents and visitors with affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly transportation options," said Alexander Esposito, CEO at Circuit. "We believe that by reducing congestion and promoting sustainable mobility, we can create a greener and more accessible community for everyone."

"The MID is the place for purpose-driven innovation here in the Nation's capital," said Steve Moore, Executive Director of the SWBID. "We're thrilled to partner with Circuit to provide new transit options that will help neighbors and visitors to get where they need to go while prioritizing safety, sustainability, and equity."

Rides will be available for request through the Ride Circuit app, available for download on iOS and Android platforms or by phone. Users can easily book rides, track rides in real-time, and enjoy the convenience of an on-demand, low-cost transportation solution. Vehicles will also be available for third-party advertisers looking to make an impact in the community.

The service will operate the following days/hours:

Monday - Thursday, 7 AM - 7 PM

Friday, 7 AM - 10 PM

Saturday, 10 AM - 10 PM

Sunday, 10 AM - 5 PM

For more service details, visit ridecircuit.com/washington-dc

To learn more about Circuit and its services, please visit ridecircuit.com .

About Circuit: Circuit is a leading sustainable transportation solution provider that offers electric, tech-enabled shuttle services. Their commitment to sustainability and community is evident in their efforts to reduce congestion and provide convenient transportation options that improve mobility while minimizing environmental impact. Circuit's services create local jobs and connect communities, all while contributing to a greener and more accessible future.

About the Mobility Innovation District (MID): The MID plants the seed for future-forward mobility solutions that position safe mobility options as an answer to systemic urban issues and that improve quality of life and access for all. The public-private partnership uses on-the-ground testing and mobilizes global technology partners to drive local-first solutions, then serves as a template for fixing disadvantages in cities worldwide.

