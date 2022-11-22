CircuitMess Launches STEM Holiday Shop to Bring Educational Toys Direct to Your Door

Junior Scientists and Computer Geeks Can Build Robots, Code Games, and More

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational technology startup CircuitMess announces the launch of its Holiday Gift Shop just in time for the winter shopping season. To make gift giving easier for parents, Circuitmess has simplified shopping with STEM products that teach coding, building, and creative design. If your future titans of technology dream of being Grace Hopper (aka the Queen of Software) or traffic light inventor Garrett Morgan, then CircuitMess can help unleash a world of possibilities!

In its efforts to become the world's most inspiring STEM education brand, CircuitMess has developed numerous educational products that encourage kids to explore STEM. Last year the educational start-up also collaborated with Warner Bros to create CircuitMess Batmobile™ - a DIY AI-powered robot car.

"We want to inspire children through fun hands-on projects, and the Holiday Gift Shop is something that I wish had been around when I was a kid," said 23-year-old CircuitMess CEO Albert Gajšak. A lifelong STEM enthusiast, Albert was only 17 when he founded the company. "Our goal is to foster creativity and teach children problem-solving skills that are common in 21st century jobs", said Albert. "For this very reason, our boxes are complex enough to teach interesting concepts, but simple enough to keep kids 8+ interested and engaged."

For Curious Coders and Pet Lovers…

CircuitPet is a DIY virtual pet that teaches building and coding skills for kids ages 11+. Join the robot duck on a mission to join the universe, and level up by playing custom six custom games. CircuitPet features a step-by-step build and coding guide to teach hardware assembly, programming, and video game mechanics. More advanced adventurers can join the CircutMess maker community to connect with other tinkerers and learn about modifications.



CircuitPet comes with lifetime support and is available for $119.99.

Subscription: The Gift that Keeps Giving

For beginning coders or hobbyists, CircuitMess offers two flexible STEM subscription lines.

Wacky Robots are perfect for beginners and can be built in 30 minutes or less. Ideal for ages 9+, each robot comes with a build guide, collectible, card, and stickers.



The STEM Box , designed for ages 11+, fosters creativity through robust projects including a smartwatch, DIY robotic arm, and 8-bit game console. Each box includes a unique DIY electronics project, a quick-start instruction booklet, and a link to online tutorials for building and coding.

STEM subscription kits start at $99.99 per box for a one-time purchase, and discounts are available for annual subscriptions.

Holiday Deals Right to Your Door

Starting today, CircuitMess is offering daily holiday discounts up to 40% off STEM subscriptions, bundles, and specific products. Check the website daily for deals and discounts through Tuesday, November 29.

For those who enjoy the experience of in-store shopping, CircuitMess is also offering the Chatter 2.0 walkie-textie exclusively at Sam's Club this holiday season. Visit your local Sam's Club to purchase.

To learn more about CircuitMess or to purchase your STEM toy, visit https://circuitmess.com/pages/stem-gifts .

About CircuitMess

CircuitMess is a technology startup founded in 2017 by Albert Gajšak and Tomislav Car after a successful Kickstarter campaign for MAKERbuino.

Currently, CircuitMess employs 23 young, ambitious people and has recently moved to a new office in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, searching for talented individuals that will help them create unique electronic products and bring technology to the crowd in a fun and exciting way.

