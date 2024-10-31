Circular Economy Partners Create Credible Sustainability Platform

--Circular Solutions Advisors Expertise Plus Plastiks' Blockchain Technology

Traces Recyclable Materials

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With recycling claims being questioned, verifiable data has never been more critical for companies reporting their recycling results. Circular Solutions Advisors (CSA) and Plastiks announced they are combining recycling expertise with innovative blockchain technology to demystify reporting with accurate, transparent results. They announced the partnership at the World Recycling Convention in Rome.

Circular Solutions Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Circular Solutions Advisors)

"The verification of plastic waste collection and recycling is crucial for ensuring transparency in sustainability efforts and the implementation of the circular economy through blockchain. This guarantees transparency, trust, and prevents greenwashing," explained André Vanyi-Robin, Founder & CEO of Plastiks.

Tracing plastic (PET) throughout the recycling process has been a challenge for even the most diligent companies. Using the blockchain-based platform created by Plastiks enables businesses and factories to verify plastic recovery efforts by tracking and documenting collection to reuse.

"Credibility is at the heart of circular economy reporting," said CSA CEO J.T. Marburger. "For years, we have helped organizations divert material from landfills and verify their recycling efforts. With this partnership, we are going to a new level, ensuring no step is overlooked."

People often associate blockchain technology with cryptocurrency, but this data-based technology has much broader applications.

Blockchain technology securely records recycling transactions, ensuring integrity of the publicly accessible data and establishing a reliable foundation for reporting of green claims to company stakeholders or for regulatory compliance.

About Circular Solutions Advisors

With more than 20 years' experience in waste ecosystems, Circular Solutions Advisors helps organizations navigate the complexities of recycling and sustainability with their specialized expertise. CSA's core principles are practicality, authenticity, and transparency, and the company is founded on the premise that organizations can simultaneously do good for the planet and their business. For more information visit csadvisors.eco.

About Plastiks

Nozama Tech Ltd., operating under the trading name of PLASTIKS, is an innovative platform committed to addressing the global challenge of plastic waste management. By providing comprehensive verification services for the removal and recycling of plastic waste, Plastiks issues plastic credits. These credits serve as a guarantee of plastic recovery and function as a financial instrument to support further plastic waste recovery initiatives. Nozama Tech Ltd. is incorporated in the Republic of Ireland, with its operations and R&D in Barcelona, Spain. For more information visit www.plastiks.io

SOURCE Circular Solutions Advisors