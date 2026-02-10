Circular Genomics Finalizes Exclusive IP Licenses with Leading Global Research Institutions to Advance circRNA Blood Test for Alzheimer's Disease

Agreements strengthen proprietary foundation, enhance partnering readiness, and support regulatory pathways for next-generation molecular diagnostics in neurology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, a molecular diagnostics company pioneering circular RNA (circRNA)–based biomarkers for neurodegenerative disease, today announced the completion of exclusive intellectual property licensing agreements with Washington University in St. Louis and the Max Delbrück Center, two globally recognized leaders in Alzheimer's disease research.

The licenses provide Circular Genomics with exclusive commercial rights in Alzheimer's disease to foundational IP covering the identification, measurement, and clinical application of circRNA biomarkers across the entire Alzheimer's disease continuum, from early and preclinical stages through symptomatic disease. Together, these agreements significantly expand the company's proprietary estate and reinforce its strategy to build a differentiated and defensible precision diagnostics platform in neurology.

Circular RNAs represent a biologically distinct and highly stable class of RNA molecules that are enriched in brain tissue, resistant to degradation in blood, and increasingly implicated in neurodegenerative disease biology. These properties make circRNAs particularly well suited for Alzheimer's disease, where long preclinical phases, subtle molecular changes, and the need for scalable, minimally invasive testing have historically limited diagnostic innovation.

"These licenses represent a major strategic milestone for Circular Genomics," said Paul Sargeant, PhD., Chief Executive Officer of Circular Genomics. "Securing exclusive commercial rights from two of the most respected institutions in neurodegenerative research strengthens our long-term competitive position and underscores the scientific rigor behind our circRNA platform. This IP foundation positions us well for meaningful partnerships and supports our path toward commercialization."

Alzheimer's disease remains one of the largest and most urgent unmet needs in medicine, with diagnosis often occurring late and relying on invasive or costly procedures. Circular Genomics is developing a minimally invasive, blood-based circRNA test designed to enable earlier detection, improved disease characterization, and future precision medicine applications, including patient stratification and clinical trial enablement.

The licensed IP complements Circular Genomics' internal biomarker discovery and validation efforts, further supporting the translational relevance of circRNAs as biomarkers that can reflect disease biology across the various stages of Alzheimer's disease. The company expects these assets to accelerate assay development, strengthen future regulatory pathways, and increase strategic value for biopharma partners seeking scalable diagnostic solutions in neurology.

Circular Genomics plans to integrate the licensed technologies into its ongoing development programs and intends to pursue FDA regulatory pathways as it advances toward clinical validation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing next-generation blood-based tests using circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers. The company's mission is to enable earlier detection, better disease characterization, and more precise care for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, starting with Alzheimer's disease. By combining proprietary biology, advanced analytics, and clinically driven development, Circular Genomics aims to transform how neurological diseases are diagnosed and managed.

