Circular Plastic Shell Connector from Amphenol Reduces Installation Time

ENDICOTT, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a circular connector with a plastic shell that can be used in industrial power and signal applications. The simple and innovative design of the APC series greatly reduces installation time and helps to provide robust protection.

Technical Specifications

Light weight plastic shell

Stamped and formed contacts

3 start ACME thread

2-way bayonet design

Can withstand 500 mating cycles

Can withstand current up to 30A

Insulation resistance of 500M at 500V DC

at 500V DC Rated at IP67

UL 94 V-0 flammability

UV resistant

F1 rated

Designed for use in a wide range of applications, including industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, factory automation, materials handling equipment, communications equipment, HVAC, lighting and signage, as well as rail and transit vehicles and systems, this new circular connector has stamped and formed contacts, making it extremely cost competitive.

The APC series 3-start ACME thread and 2-way bayonet design allows for fast coupling. These light weight, corrosion resistant connectors feature a robust design for rugged environments and are durable to 500 mating cycles.

The connector series is ROHS compliant and can withstand current up to 30A and has an insulation resistance of 500M at 500V DC. The connectors feature a self-locking mechanism and are rated at IP67 when mated. They are also in compliance with UL 94 V-0 flammability, UV resistant and F1 rated.

