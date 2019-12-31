Circular Plastics: 2-Day Conference in Prague, Czech Republic; September 29th-30th, 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circular Plastics: BioMass, GHG, Recycling; Disrupting Petroleum as Feedstock" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the publisher's 29th conference, and the 11th on Re-Invention of Plastics

A spirit of innovation in the field of chemicals/polymers is brewing; a phenomenon we have not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960s. Such radical innovations are being necessitated by the lack of indefinite availability/sustainability of fossil fuels and the associated global warming endangering our planet earth.

Driven by consumer awareness, Brand-owners are pushing the manufacturers to respond with technology that takes Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights, for example:

Transitioning from traditional fossil-based raw-materials to Renewable BioMass / Waste(s) / Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions, and Recycled Petro/Bio-based Plastics as raw-materials (M, mass)

Cycling into Valued Products, that is, Durability as opposed to BioDegradation or Disposal, via Recycling / BioFuels / Composites / Incineration (C, cycling).

As a symbolic expression for the Endurance of Polymer Industry (E), we propose: E = MC2, highlighting the greater role of Cycling

The Re-Shaping of Polymers/Plastics industry has already begun; join us to witness the future!

Agenda



September 29 (Tuesday) 2020



Circular Plastics Revolution: Executive Overview of Global Efforts

Rationale for Pushing Sustainability & Environmental Initiatives in Plastics & Chemical Industry

Bio-Sourced + Recycled Plastics: Compounded Impact on Sustainability & Environment via Reduction of Climate-Land-Ocean Pollution & Pursuit of Independence from Fossil-Fuels

Historic Emergence of Biobased Plastics through Turbulent Times

Latest Views on BioDegradable & Compostable Plastics

Fossil-Free PolyOlefins/PolyEsters/PolyAmides & other DURABLE Plastics

Advancing Trends in Plastic Recycling; Physical & Chemical

Dr. Yash Khanna , President, InnoPlast Solutions, USA

Brand-Owner Strategic Planning (Coordination with Supply Chain)



Renewable Building Blocks for Durable Plastics (PolyOlefins/PolyEsters/PolyAmides: Old & New)



Cocktail Reception & Networking



Networking Dinner by Charles River



September 30 (Wednesday) 2020



Biodegradable / Compostable Plastics (Challenges to Business Growth in Circular Economy)



Advances in RECYCLING; enabling Circular Plastics (Mechanical/Chemical/Fuel/Composite Products)



Overview of Recycling PET; the Most Common Beverage Packaging Material

Demand > Supply

Partial Replacement of Virgin-PET with Recycled PET

Partial Replacement of PET-Plastic with Aluminum

Emergence of Chemical Recycling

Dr. Yash Khanna , President, InnoPlast Solutions, USA

Panel Discussion-Pre-Selected Questions from Participants - I am in a traditional plastics industry. Why should I switch to biobased plastics?

What are Government mandates on using biobased products in Europe & Japan ? What is the expectation from the U.S. Government?

& ? What is the expectation from the U.S. Government? What are the prospects for expanding On-Site Composting / Collection Stations in the U.S; example being Atlanta Falcons stadium being built to address Zero Waste? If not nationwide, could this concept be extended Selectively to other institutions such as Airports, Hospitals, Sports arena, Corporate Headquarters? Any lessons learned from the infrastructure set up in Europe & Japan for handling Biobased / Recycled plastics?

& for handling Biobased / Recycled plastics? Why don't the Brand-Owners push for Biobased / Recycled products and create demand?

Notes to be Distributed to the Participants, Post-Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abub0l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

