Circular Polymers by Ascend and ReDefyne experts highlight expanded options for post-consumer recycled nylons, PET and PP

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling post-consumer nylons for high-performance applications is possible – and achievable with high product consistency and low energy consumption. Circular Polymers by Ascend leader Maria Field has been tapped by Compounding World Expo to show attendees the possibilities.

Continue Reading
Circular Polymers by Ascend transforms end-of-life carpet into useful feedstocks and materials.

In her talk titled "Nylon Recycling: A Circularity Story," Field will discuss how mechanical recycling can convert end-of-life carpet back into usable nylon 6,6 or nylon 6, without the use of added water. With Circular Polymers' recycling technology, these materials can find new life as fibers or pellets used in new applications, including high-performance engineered materials. The company also recycles polypropylene, PET and calcium carbonate from carpet.

"Recycling carpet has never been more efficient or effective," Field says. "At Circular Polymers, our proprietary process allows us to convert landfill-bound carpet into feedstocks for materials that go into finished goods such as automobiles, electric vehicles, furniture, household appliances and more."

Field's presentation is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Nov. 15 at Compounding World Expo Theater Two in Cleveland, Ohio. The show runs Nov. 15-16, and Circular Polymers will co-exhibit with its parent company, Ascend Performance Materials, in Stand A-1208.

Ascend experts will be on-hand to discuss ReDefyne™, a line of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled compounds designed for demanding applications, such as under the hood of autos and in electric vehicles.

Circular Polymers by Ascend, a leading recycler of post-consumer carpet, provides the feedstocks for ReDefyne production. It also offers recycled fibers and pellets as feedstocks for compounds and injection molding applications. Earlier this year the company launched Cerene™, a line of recycled polymers and materials.

Ascend Performance Materials, a fully integrated producer of durable high-performance materials, is known for its innovations in nylon 6,6. Cerene continues that legacy with offerings in nylon 6,6 while also bringing to market recycled polymers such as nylon 6, PET and PP.

"Customers around the globe are seeking consistent and reliable post-consumer recycled materials," said Maria Field, business director of Circular Polymers by Ascend. "All our feedstocks and Cerene materials come from a mechanical recycling process that minimizes carbon footprint and environmental impact."

Circular Polymers by Ascend has redirected 85 million pounds of carpet from landfills into new goods in its California facility since 2018. Industry recognition includes the Plastic Industry Sustainability Innovation award, Innovation Showcase award from the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Arrow Award from the California Product Stewardship Council and Processor of the Year award from the Carpet America Recovery Effort.

Ascend has published its 2030 Vision, a set of nine sustainability targets including a target to reduce waste by 40% and reduce its scope 1 emissions by 90%. The company recently announced two new efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its products.

Field is a leader in the commercialization and manufacturing of recycled products. As the business development director for Circular Polymers by Ascend, she leads the growth of the company's recycled nylon 6, nylon 6,6, PET, polypropylene and calcium carbonate feedstocks. She previously helped create the carbon neutrality program for Ascend and its customers.

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

