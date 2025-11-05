Circular Services Acquires Atlas Organics, Further Expanding Its Recycling & Organics Management Solutions

The expansion enables Circular Services to offer food and green waste solutions to more customers across the country.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Services, the largest privately-held recycling company and circular economy services provider in the United States, today announced its acquisition of Atlas Organics, a leading organic waste processor with eight composting sites across the country. "Circular Services enables businesses and municipalities to maximize the value of their commodities via robust recycling and organics services and eliminate landfill disposal fees," said Ron Gonen, CEO of Circular Services.

The acquisition of Atlas Organics adds to Circular Services' growing offering of organics solutions for businesses and municipalities, building on the 2024 acquisition of Quantum Organics and Blue Earth. With the addition of Atlas, Circular Services now operates over 35 recycling and organics processing facilities across many of the largest markets in the United States.

Atlas Organics transforms food and yard waste from businesses and municipalities into high-quality compost, soil blends, and mulch that are used to grow more food and greenery, completing the cycle. "As part of Circular Services, we can expand our impact and continue delivering on our mission of organics management at scale," said David Bahrenburg, Vice President of Operations at Atlas Organics.

About Circular Services

Circular Services is a leading developer and operator of circular economy infrastructure and services in the United States. With more than 30 operating locations, Circular Services provides holistic materials management services to municipalities and businesses across the country, keeping valuable materials in circulation and minimizing the cost and environmental impact of landfills. www.circularservices.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Rodriguez

Circular Services

[email protected]

SOURCE Circular Services