CIRCULAR SOLUTIONS ADVISORS EXPANDS TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS KEEP WASTE OUT OF LANDFILLS

ATLANTA, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With most recyclable materials ending up in landfills, it's vitally important that companies take steps to manage waste at their locations. Circular Solutions Advisors (CSA) is helping organizations do just that--creating a circular economy by better managing the entire waste ecosystem.

A circular economy is successful when waste is recycled and not sent to a landfill. CSA shows organizations they can care for both the planet and their bottom line.

"A sustainability goal without a good business plan isn't going to make sense for long," explained CSA Founder and CEO J.T. Marburger. "The program must make economic sense, so we provide recommendations that help improve recycling effectiveness—with practical solutions and transparent reporting."

Founded five years ago, CSA takes a unique approach to creating circular economies and is able to certify an organization's processes are working—ensuring recyclable materials such as PET, aluminum, cardboard, and others are recycled or diverted from landfill. As CSA has grown, it has added two leaders to its team.

Ed DeFraine joined CSA as President in 2023 to put his passion for creating a more sustainable planet into practice. DeFraine brings more than 30 years' experience within the Coca-Cola system, most recently as V.P., food service and on-premise for a Coca-Cola bottler in California. He has helped implement circular economy programs with a variety of customers.

Chief Operating Officer Christi McGee is responsible for driving operational strategy and excellence, financial and change management, public affairs, and communications. McGee has served as chief public affairs officer for Natua Strategies and as V.P., public affairs for Coca-Cola Consolidated. She has more than 20 years of public affairs and community engagement experience ranging from the nation's largest Coca-Cola bottler to International Speedway Corporation (NASCAR) and the National Association of REALTORS.

About Circular Solutions Advisors

With more than 20 years' experience in waste ecosystems, Circular Solutions Advisors helps organizations navigate the complexities of recycling and sustainability with their specialized expertise. CSA's core principles are practicality, authenticity, and transparency, and the company is founded on the premise that organizations can simultaneously do good for the planet and their business. CSA empowers businesses to make informed decisions and contribute positively to a circular and regenerative economy. For more information visit csadvisors.eco.

