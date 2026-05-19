Circular Solutions to Verify Recycling at Indianapolis 500

Independent verification platform signals a new standard for independent recycling verification across major live event environments

INDIANAPOLIS and ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis 500 is known for speed, precision, and scale. Approximately 350,000 fans gather at Indianapolis Motor Speedway each year, making it the largest single-day sporting event in the world. Behind the scenes, that scale brings a less visible challenge: what happens to the massive volume of bottles and cans once the race ends.

"Hosting an event of this size comes with a responsibility to manage operations as efficiently, sustainably, and responsibly as possible," said Logan Waddle, Penske Entertainment Sustainability Program Leader. "Improving how we manage waste during the event is an important and difference-making step."

Circular Solutions, the market pioneer in recycling verification, will deploy its Circular OS™ platform at the 2026 Indianapolis 500 to independently verify and track landfill diversion for beverage containers, including PET bottles and aluminum cans. The system will operate across race activities, creating a clear, auditable record of how materials are managed after collection.

"Events of this scale generate a massive volume of materials in a short period of time," said JT Marburger, CEO of Circular Solutions. "The opportunity is to turn that activity into something measurable and actionable. By bringing independent verification into the process, we're helping event operators generate clear, usable data on where materials are going, how much is being diverted from landfill, and where improvements can be made over time. From the track to the field and beyond, that's how we're helping large-scale events move toward more transparent and accountable recycling systems."

Alongside partners and Republic Services, a leader in environmental services providing material collection and processing, IMS will verify the materials collected are recycled and will provide a total landfill diversion rate.

Beyond Indianapolis, Circular Solutions is delivering traceable and verified beverage recycling solutions at upcoming large-scale, multi-venue global sporting events via its proprietary Circular OS platform. Unlike traditional reporting methods that rely on estimates, Circular Solutions' platform is designed to produce independently validated data that can support event reporting, sponsor transparency, and broader ESG disclosures.

"As the official soft beverage and water sponsor of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we are focused on supporting beverage container recovery and engaging fans in the process," said Todd Marty, Senior Director of Sustainability, Coca-Cola Consolidated. "Efforts like this help strengthen beverage container recovery and contribute to more reliable outcomes."

"Republic Services is committed to supporting a circular economy and helping partners like IMS achieve their recycling goals," said Ben Pearson, Republic Services General Manager. "When Indy 500 fans recycle their bottles and cans, they can be confident those materials are collected, processed and recycled into new beverage containers. We're proud to work with Circular Solutions to help provide that level of verification."

This marks the first deployment of Circular Solutions' verification platform at the Indianapolis 500 and introduces a new level of accountability for large-scale event waste management, with additional deployments underway across major events, including the Special Olympics in Minnesota, June 20-26.

To learn more about Circular Solutions, visit: csadvisors.eco

About Circular Solutions

Circular Solutions' proprietary technology and 20 years of experience bring transparency and accountability to recycling. Using AI and blockchain, CS verifies data at every step, helping organizations navigate the recycling supply chain and confidently report results. Learn more at Circular Solutions.

About Republic Services

Republic Services is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

SOURCE Circular Solutions, LLC