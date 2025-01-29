Circularix Expands Recycled PET Production with New Florida Facility and Pennsylvania Capacity Increase

New facility doubles the company's capacity, with planned expansion of its existing Pennsylvania plant tripling current output

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circularix, a leading producer of food-grade recycled PET (rPET), today announced its second production facility, located in Ocala, Florida, is set to begin operations by the end of Q1 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion plans.

Jason Farahnik Circularix logo. (PRNewsfoto/Circularix)

The new Florida location mirrors Circularix's existing Pennsylvania facility, which has been operational since early 2023. This strategic expansion will effectively double the company's production capacity, with each facility capable of producing 55 million pounds of food-grade, post-consumer rPET pellets annually.

Jason Farahnik, Co-Founder and EVP, stated, "The completion of our Ocala facility represents a crucial step in our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality recycled materials. This expansion aligns with our goal of helping companies achieve their sustainability objectives. We also plan to double capacity at our Pennsylvania facility later this year, bringing our total production to 165 million pounds, tripling our current output."

The new facility is part of Circularix's broader strategy to establish a network of recycling facilities across the United States. Future locations are planned for Texas and West Coast states, further solidifying Circularix's position as a key player in the domestic rPET market.

This expansion comes at a critical time as beverage brands and consumer packaged goods companies work to increase recycled content in their packaging to meet voluntary commitments and state mandates. Circularix's increased production capacity will play a vital role in helping these companies meet their sustainability goals and contribute to a more sustainable plastics economy.

