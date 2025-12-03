Circulate Health Announces Strategic Investment from Scrum Ventures

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulate Health , a leader in precision Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) technologies and microplastics technologies, announces today a strategic investment from Scrum Ventures , a global early-stage venture capital firm known for its strong focus on sports, human performance, and next-generation health technologies. The seven-figure investment will accelerate Circulate's ongoing growth.

"We're entering a new era where more and more consumers are recognizing the benefits of TPE," said Brad Younggren, Circulate's CEO & Co-Founder. "Partnering with Scrum Ventures allows us to expand our research and continue the momentum we've seen since inception."

Circulate Health's platform leverages advanced TPE technology designed to remove circulating microplastics, environmental toxins, inflammatory markers, and other microscopic pollutants. Early research suggests that these particles may accumulate over time, contributing to systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and potential long-term health challenges.

"The shift toward proactive, science-backed longevity care is one of the most important movements in modern health," said Michael Proman, Partner at Scrum Ventures. "Circulate is positioned at the center of that transformation—they're building the first truly scalable, patient-centered platform in therapeutic plasma exchange."

This partnership signals the convergence of two rapidly growing fields and will help further advance their respective industries in the coming months.

About Circulate Health

Backed by Khosla Ventures, Circulate Health is pioneering technologies to reverse aging and improve health outcomes. Learn more at https://www.circulate.health/ .

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in San Francisco and Tokyo, investing in innovative companies across industries such as health, sports, mobility, and AI & robotics. Through its global network and Scrum Studio open innovation platform, the firm supports startups advancing athlete performance, wellness, and next-generation sports technology, and more. Learn more at Scrum.vc .

SOURCE Circulate Health