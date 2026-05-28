Circulate Health Study Finds Plasma Exchange Removes Microplastics from the Human Bloodstream

Breakthrough research shows therapeutic plasma exchange reduces microplastic particles in patients' blood — marking the first proven method for their removal

SEATTLE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulate Health, the company dedicated to harnessing the potential of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) to advance human healthspan and lifespan, is announcing today a landmark study, Can Plasma Exchange Be Used to Lower the Circulating Burden of Microplastics in Human Patients? has been published in the peer reviewed Journal of Clinical Apheresis.

Circulate Health Microplastics Study

Circulate Health has discovered that therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) — a clinical procedure already indicated to treat autoimmune and neurological disorders — can significantly reduce microplastic particles circulating in the human bloodstream*. The findings mark the first time a patented medical intervention has been shown to successfully remove microplastics from the body.

Microplastics (1–5 µm) are pervasive in today's environment — found in air, water, food, and even household dust. Once inhaled, ingested, or absorbed through the skin, these particles can travel through the bloodstream, reaching critical organs including the heart, lungs, central nervous system, and reproductive system. Research suggests that microplastics may contribute to inflammation, clot formation, oxidative stress, and organ dysfunction — yet no therapeutic method has existed to remove them from the body.

According to a widely cited 2019 study published in Environmental Science & Technology, individuals in the United States are estimated to ingest between 39,000 and 52,000 microplastic particles per year, highlighting the scale of everyday exposure.¹

"Microplastics have been detected everywhere from deep ocean sediments to human blood," said Dr. Brad Younggren, CEO and Co-Founder at Circulate Health. "Our findings show, for the first time, that a standard, FDA-cleared clinical procedure can actually remove these particles — offering a potential pathway toward detoxification."

In the study, more than 100 patients undergoing plasma exchange at Circulate Health clinics consented to have blood samples collected before and after treatment. Using the PlasticTox assay (Arrow Lab Solutions, Burton, MI), researchers quantified microplastic particles in 100 µL blood samples.

The results showed that among patients whose blood contained at least 30 MP/100 µL the mean MP level decreased from 52.2 to 21.1 MP/100 µL with plasma exchange (p<0.001). The Spectra Optia Apheresis System (Terumo BCT, Logan, UT) separated and replaced patients' plasma with a sterile 5% albumin solution — physically clearing MNPs from circulation.

The findings come amid rising concern about microplastics' long-term effects on human biology. Recent studies have identified plastic fragments in the placenta, lungs, liver, and bloodstream, suggesting continuous, low-level exposure. Circulate Health's work represents the first clinical evidence that medical technology can mitigate that burden.

"From a toxicology standpoint, it's important to understand how persistent environmental exposures contribute to overall biological burden," said Matthew Campen, PhD, Scientific Advisor to Circulate Health and Director of the New Mexico Center for Metals in Biology and Medicine. "Studying microplastics directly in the bloodstream provides a more meaningful window into potential systemic effects than environmental measurements alone."

"As we learn more about the biological drivers of aging, it's becoming clear that cumulative environmental exposures play a meaningful role," said Eric Verdin, MD, co-founder of Circulate Health. "Microplastics are one such exposure, and studying them through well-controlled clinical approaches allows us to better understand their potential impact on healthspan and aging biology."

The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Apheresis on May 22, 2026. Early data were presented at the Microplastics Exposure and Human Health Conference in Santa Fe January 11th.

To learn more about Circulate please visit www.circulate.health.

¹ Cox KD, Covernton GA, Davies HL, et al. Human Consumption of Microplastics. Environmental Science & Technology. 2019;53(12):7068–7074. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.9b01517

*Circulate's patent pending technology

About Circulate Health

Backed by Khosla Ventures, Circulate Health is a leading Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) company advancing healthspan through evidence-based protocols and clinical research, helping define the future of longevity therapeutics. Co-founded with Eric Verdin, MD, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Circulate is the first company to publish a single-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled human clinical trial demonstrating TPE's measurable effects on biological age. Circulate's standardized TPE protocols are delivered through a growing network of partner longevity clinics across the United States, supported by expert apheresis nurses and clinical operational infrastructure. Learn more at circulate.health.

SOURCE Circulate Health