CIRCULON A1 SERIES WITH SCRATCHDEFENSE™ TECHNOLOGY 10 PIECE COOKWARE SET NAMED WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 KITCHEN GEAR, COFFEE AND TEA AWARDS

News provided by

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Oct. 31, 2023

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. proudly announces that the recently introduced Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Technology 10 Piece Cookware Set has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards Winner. A full list of the winners can be found online at goodhousekeeping.com/kitchengearawards2023.

Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology 10 Piece Cookware Set Named Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards
Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology 10 Piece Cookware Set Named Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards

To find this year's best and most innovative products, the seasoned analysts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Kitchen Appliances Lab – who have years of experience testing products, working in professional kitchens, developing kitchenware, and creating recipes – spent months testing each of the hundreds of submissions. Additionally, finalist samples were sent to more than 1,000 consumer testers to see how the products fared in a variety of home environments.

The Circulon winning cookware set is part of Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Technology, the world's first "extreme nonstick" collection, and the only cookware in the U.S. featuring this game-changing nonstick technology. Consumers' biggest pain point with nonstick cookware is how they easily get damaged or scratched. Circulon's most advanced collection features unparalleled nonstick durability to eliminate scratching, sticking, and flaking, forever.

Uniquely engineered with groundbreaking technology that applies durable aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary nonstick, Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Technology frees cooks from ever having to worry about the longevity or performance of their nonstick cookware. Based on rigorous, industry-standardized laboratory testing, which simulated 200+ years of daily wear and tear, Circulon's ScratchDefense Technology withstands more than 350,000 lab-conducted heavy metal scrapes of the nonstick cooking surface without scratches, lasting more than 130 times longer than the competition.

Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Technology is meticulously crafted with aluminum construction and core for fast, all-over heat distribution, a hallmark of high-performance cookware. The collection's signature ScratchDefense Technology nonstick is applied with three layers to ensure unbeatable durability for a lifetime of non-fuss food release. Created to provide the ultimate in durability, versatility, and convenience, the dishwasher-safe collection features a thick edge-to-edge magnetic stainless steel base that helps retain heat, prevent warping, and ensures compatibility with all cooktops, including induction. Styled in a neutral graphite hue, the collection features an easy-to-clean, stain-resistant nonstick exterior and ergonomically designed handles that combine sturdy stainless steel with heat-resistant silicone for a comfortable and secure grip. Tempered glass lids reinforced with strong metal rims allow cooks to monitor the cooking process without letting steam and flavors escape. The cookware sets feature saucepans with pouring spouts and straining lids for perfect pouring of liquids without messy drips. Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Technology is oven safe to 400° F.

Available at retail nationwide, online, and at www.Circulon.com, the award-winning 10-Piece Set includes: 1 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.5 inch Open Frypan, and 12 inch Open Frypan ($279.99 suggested retail).

For further information on Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Technology or other Circulon kitchen products, consumers are welcome to visit Circulon.com. Circulon.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Circulon.com/Affiliates or email [email protected].

Spotlighted in Newsweek's List of America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2023 as a top choice in cookware by consumers surveyed across the country, Circulon® is a premier brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Circulon®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha Curry, Hestan, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

