Circulus Receives FDA Letter of Non-Objection for its Ardmore, OK Facility

Allows for use of its post-consumer resins in a broad variety of food grade packaging applications

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulus Holdings, PBLLC ("Circulus"), a producer of post-consumer resin (PCR) from recycled low-density polyethylene, has received a Letter of Non-Objection (LNO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Ardmore, OK facility.

The LNO certifies that Circulus' proprietary recycling process at the facility is able to produce 100% PCR suitable for direct food-contact packaging applications.  Circulus also has an LNO for its Riverbank, CA facility.

Circulus CEO, Mike Dulin, stated, "The FDA granting our second LNO is an important milestone for Circulus as it will strengthen our ability to produce resins for a wide variety of consumer-facing products and packaging. This independent validation positions us to further serve the strong demand we are seeing across the sustainable packaging industry.  We are excited to continue to drive advancement and leadership in the circular economy."

About Circulus
Circulus Holdings, PBLLC is focused on the conversion of plastic waste into post-consumer resins (PCR) utilizing world-class mechanical recycling solutions. Circulus contributes to the circular economy by recycling plastics to their highest and best use while eliminating waste. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and currently has facilities in development across the U.S. For more information on Circulus, please visit www.circulus.com.

