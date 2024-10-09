Circumference Group Acquires Majority Stake in Visionary Integration Professionals

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation Solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circumference Group, an operationally focused investment firm founded by Jeff Fox, in partnership with The Pritzker Organization (TPO) and Stephens Capital Partners, has acquired a majority stake in Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP), a premier digital transformation consultancy. The acquisition underscores Circumference Group's commitment to investing in companies that provide innovative solutions and exhibit strong growth potential in their industries.

Founded in 1996 by Jonna Ward, VIP has a long history of delivering outcome-driven, cutting-edge consulting and technology solutions across both public and private sectors. The company focuses on areas such as licensing and permitting, case management, public safety, legacy modernization, software quality, and DevOps. With a robust sales pipeline and consistent revenue growth, VIP is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital transformation services.

"We are excited to partner with VIP, a company that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a clear value proposition in the marketplace," said Jeff Fox, CEO of Circumference Group. "VIP's ability to serve both state and local government and commercial clients with agility and innovation makes them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to supporting their continued success and expansion."

Jonna Ward, who will remain as CEO of VIP, added, "Partnering with Circumference Group marks an exciting new chapter for VIP. With their support, we will further enhance our offerings, scale our operations, and bring even more value to our clients across the public and private sectors."

Principals of Oak Hills Securities, Inc. advised VIP on the transaction and Deerpath Capital provided debt financing to support the acquisition.

About Visionary Integration Professionals

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is a leading digital transformation consultancy recognized for its expertise in deploying advanced technology solutions and delivering customized professional services. Since its founding in 1996, VIP has partnered with over 1,300 government and commercial clients to achieve mission-critical outcomes. As a talent-centric and customer-focused organization, VIP leverages deep industry specialization, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence. The company's repeatable yet uniquely tailored system integration and proven delivery methodologies empower clients to modernize systems and enhance user experiences. VIP's success is built on the value created for clients, employees, and communities alike.



For more information, visit us at trustvip.com.

About Circumference Group

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Fox, Circumference Group is a Little Rock, Arkansas-based investment firm that applies deep operational insights to drive superior risk-adjusted returns for its capital partners. With a focus on private and public market investments, Circumference Group's Core Value Assessment (CVA) framework evaluates a company's growth potential and operational strengths, creating pathways for sustainable long-term success.



For more information, visit circumferencegroup.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization (TPO) is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings, STV Inc., and Crown Health Care Laundry Services. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and investment structures.



For more information, visit pritzkerorg.com.

About Stephens Capital Partners

Stephens Capital Partners LLC (SCP) is the principal investing arm of the Warren A. Stephens family and Stephens Inc. SCP identifies opportunities to work with industry-leading management teams with a long-term perspective. SCP provides public and private companies with capital for purposes of growth, recapitalization, and leveraged buyouts.



Stephens Inc. is a full service investment banking firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas serving a broad client base of corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. The firm is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and SIPC.



For more information, visit stephens.com.

