Circus Circus Las Vegas Announces Fourth of July Savings for Active Military and Veterans

FREE Adventuredome Wristbands, Bonus Midway Play Cards and 50% Off Dinner Buffet on July 4

LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas, Las Vegas' most family-friendly hotel and resort, is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day by honoring active military members and veterans with special offers throughout the property on Saturday, July 4. Guests can enjoy complimentary admission to the Adventuredome, bonus value at The Carnival Midway and discounted dining at Circus Buffet.

A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

"We are proud to recognize the service and sacrifice of our active military members and veterans this Independence Day," said Shana Gerety, general manager at Circus Circus Las Vegas. "Whether you're looking for thrills in the Adventuredome or a delicious holiday meal, leave the BBQ to us and enjoy a fun-filled day making memories with the people who matter most."

Active military members and veterans will receive one free Adventuredome wristband, providing unlimited access to the property's five-acre indoor amusement park filled with rides and attractions for all ages.

They will also receive a free $30 Carnival Midway play card with the purchase of a $40 play card, making it even easier to enjoy classic carnival games, arcade attractions and premium prizes.

To complete the celebration, active military members and veterans will receive 50% off dinner at the Circus Buffet from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. All other guests can enjoy the dinner buffet for $19.95 plus tax.

The Circus Circus Carnival Midway has endless entertainment for guests of all ages, featuring an extensive selection of state-of-the-art video games, classic arcade favorites and premium prizes. At the heart of the Midway, visitors can enjoy complimentary world-class circus acts performed daily on the dedicated circus stage. With over 200 popular and retro arcade games, the Midway and its vibrant arcade create an energetic atmosphere that continues to captivate generations of families and thrill-seekers alike.

The 5-acre amusement park on the iconic Las Vegas Strip offers fun-provoking games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among many more.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

SOURCE Circus Circus