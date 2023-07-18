Cireson Announces Their New Enterprise Level Plan for Cloud-Based Service Desk Tikit

Cireson

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, the experts in Microsoft Service Management and a Gold Certified Microsoft partner, today announced the release of their new Microsoft 365 (M365) ITSM plan for Tikit. Tikit is a M365 ITSM Platform that matures with your Microsoft 365 adoption. This new, more advanced plan elevates Tikit to serve larger, more process-mature organizations.

"With this new ITSM plan for Tikit, customers can now define and automate repeatable processes while orchestrating work across the Microsoft cloud through Power Automate," said Justin Roux, CEO of Cireson. "This is a major milestone in Cireson's mission to enable companies of all sizes to centralize business processes at the core of their Microsoft technology investments."

The Microsoft 365 ITSM plan is the third plan offering for the Tikit product. Tikit was launched in early 2021 as a simple Microsoft Teams ticketing system for organizations of any size. Tikit's Microsoft 365 Service Desk plan was launched May 2022, expanding integrations across the Microsoft cloud and advanced service desk features. New features of the M365 ITSM plan include:

  • Ticket Lifecycle: Automate business processes and accelerate service delivery by predefining phases of work, including tasks and approvals required to complete work.
  • AI-Powered Service Catalog: Automate the capturing of ticket details through natural language processing (NLP) and a more conversational ticketing methodology in Microsoft Teams.
  • My Work & My Group Work: Organize your work and know exactly what you need to do today by centralizing all Tickets, Approvals and Tasks assigned to you or your peers in a single view.
  • Notification Center: Keep everyone in the loop on ticket activity and customize every outbound notification from Tikit, whether it be from Microsoft Teams or email.
  • Collaborators & Affected Users: Include more stakeholders in your tickets with the ability to define multiple Requestors (Affected Users) and Assignees (Collaborators).
  • Role-Based Security: Scope user access to Tikit based on your organizational needs with security roles for End Users, Agents, Super Agents and Knowledge Agents.
  • Azure Monitor Integration: Integrate with Microsoft Azure Monitor to get ahead of employee reported issues with real-time, bi-directional communication between Azure Monitor and Tikit.

"Tikit's new M365 ITSM plan elevates not just what is possible in Microsoft Teams, but what's possible for organizations seeking to transform internal experiences between IT and employees," said Adam Dzyacky, Director of Product Management of Cireson. "The ideal ITSM platform is one that meets its users how and where they choose to work without sacrificing on functionality and accessibility."

Tikit pricing is licensed on a per agent model. Pricing information can be found here. For questions, please reach out to the Tikit team at [email protected]. Interested in trying Tikit? Tikit can be trialed free for 14 days and complimentary setup and configuration is included.

About Cireson

Cireson is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner focused on creating software solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technology. With Cireson, you can choose to centralize your business processes on-premise with their Microsoft System Center Service Manager (SCSM) products, or in the cloud with their SaaS Microsoft 365 ITSM platform, Tikit. As Microsoft Service Management experts, Cireson technology is designed to maximize the value of your existing Microsoft investments. For more information, visit Cireson.com.

SOURCE Cireson

