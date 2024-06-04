Cireson Announces Winners of the First Annual Cireson ITSM Awards

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, the experts in Microsoft Service Management and a Gold Certified Microsoft partner, today announce the winning organizations of the first annual Cireson ITSM Awards.

These awards were created as a celebration of the Microsoft System Center Service Manager (SCSM) community. As Microsoft Gold Partners and experts in the Microsoft ITSM space, Cireson has created these awards to recognize the hard work of IT teams and give them a platform to showcase their accomplishments. By sharing their achievements with the community, Cireson hopes to inspire others to embrace innovation and push the boundaries of what's possible in IT Service Management.

When asked about this new awards program, Senior Program Manager for SCSM at Microsoft, Akash Basavaraj, said: "We are thrilled to see Cireson continuing to invest in technology designed exclusively for the Microsoft ecosystem. Furthermore, these awards are a testament to their continued investment in the Microsoft Community holistically. These winners are helping to move the needle forward in the Microsoft ITSM space."

The Cireson ITSM Awards consist of three categories:

Best ITSM Process Best Automation Best Integration

For the Best ITSM Process, the winner is Kodak Alaris. Kodak Alaris is a global technology organization providing information capture solutions that simplify business processes. For their submission, Kodak Alaris outlines how they use Microsoft and Cireson technology to create a cohesive Service and Asset Management solution to improve efficiency, accuracy and compliance around the world. Specifically, they detailed how they use Cireson Asset Management in conjunction with the Cireson Service Manager Portal to deliver Service Requests that reclaim assets, integrate Power BI reporting as a dedicated dashboard, and provide a single location to understand their Hardware Asset inventory.

"As a recipient of the Cireson ITSM Award for Best ITSM Process, Kodak Alaris would like to express our sincere gratitude for this recognition. Our partnership with Cireson has enabled us to implement an ITSM experience that has benefited the entire organization, and this award serves as a testament to the hard work and collaboration of the entire Kodak Alaris Workstation team. The implementation of the hardware asset management process has transformed a manual, labor-intensive and unreliable process into an automated one, saving time and manpower while improving data integrity. We want to extend our thanks to the entire team at Cireson for your support, encouragement and innovation," shared Bryan McCarthy and Brian Winter, Information Systems & SCSM Administrators at Kodak Alaris. Adding, "We are proud to be associated with Cireson and look forward to our shared journey ahead."

For the Best Automation, the winner is Blick Art Materials, who present the award to System Engineer Daniel Polivka. Family-owned and serving artists since 1911, Blick Art Materials is the largest and oldest provider of art supplies in the United States. For their submission, Daniel shared how his team leverages Microsoft's System Center Service Manager (SCSM), Cireson's Service Manager Portal and PowerShell Activity to support an automated, employee-driven Change Management system that streamlines how Change Requests are processed.

"The Blick Art Materials IT Systems Team proudly celebrates System Engineer Daniel Polivka, who has been honored with the Cireson ITSM Award for Best Automation. This achievement is a testament to our team's valued partnership with Cireson and Daniel's outstanding contributions toward creating an environment where all associates benefit from Microsoft-powered automations. Leveraging Microsoft technology with Cireson's Service Manager Portal and PowerShell Activity has resulted in powerful, efficient solutions that underscore how SCSM and Cireson work best for Blick," shared Dan Morrison, Systems and Data Center Manager at Blick Art Materials.

For the Best Integration, the winner is Dorset Council. Dorset Council is a local authority for the beautiful coastal county of Dorset, England. Like all local government, Dorset council are publicly funded so have to be committed to providing excellent services which represent the best value for money. For this submission, Dorset Council demonstrated their experience using Cireson's Service Manager Portal partnered with Microsoft's SCSM as their "core ITSM platform for over five years." However, a rising need for enhanced reporting capabilities arose and the team worked together to integrate with Microsoft Power BI for in-depth data analysis and clear visual indication of performance.

" The Dorset Council ICT team members involved in the Cireson improvement work are delighted to win the ITSM Award for Best Integration. The award recognises our successful team effort and partnership with Cireson which delivered both a seamless Cireson upgrade and introduced additional reporting functionality. We've invested time building both our IT service management experience and our ICT reporting capability using Power BI which has given us new insights into our performance. The additional visual performance insights will be beneficial to the wider organisation we deliver ICT services to," said Paul Thomson, Service Management Lead of ICT Operations at Dorset Council.

The Cireson Team extends their appreciation to all the organizations who took the time to submit to the Cireson ITSM Awards

"It was exciting to read all of the submissions and witness how our customers are leveraging our solutions alongside Microsoft technology to drive innovation in the ITSM space," shared Paul Sutton, co-founder of Cireson. "We eagerly anticipate future submissions and are excited to see this awards program flourish and expand in the years to come."

