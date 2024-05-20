Cireson Continues to Prioritize Compliance for Tikit with SOC 2 Achievement

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, the experts in Microsoft Service Management and a Gold Certified Microsoft partner, today announces another successful completion of our System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba) for its cloud product, Tikit by Cireson. Tikit is a Microsoft 365 ITSM Platform that is built for the Microsoft Cloud.

A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's system, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust service criteria and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Cireson's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba. This is Cireson's second time achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance for Tikit by Cireson, first achieved in 2023.

Developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

"This is an exciting achievement for the Tikit by Cireson team as we continue to prioritize security and compliance at every step of Tikit's development and growth," said Paul Sutton, co-founder of Cireson. "We are committed to building leading Microsoft-aligned ITSM solutions that our customers feel secure in using and sharing their data within."

Any organization handling sensitive customer data must take data-privacy and protection seriously in today's digital landscape. Cireson is honored to be among those committed to this cause and successfully achieving SOC 2 compliance while providing our customers the assurances they need to know their data is secure.

"Compliance is not a set-and-forget effort, it is ever-changing and a constant effort on the parts of all Tikit by Cireson team members. This past year we have continued to take necessary steps to achieve compliance with SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR," said Marcus Bauer, Senior Director of InfoSec and GRC, Cireson. "Our employees undergo constant evaluation, semi-annual security training and education around current compliance standards to ensure we deliver security at the highest of expectations to our customers."

Cireson has continued to work with Drata, a security and compliance automation platform, to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Cireson has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of their systems.

"Achieving SOC 2 attestation yet again underscores Cireson's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy. Continuous compliance is not just a milestone, but an ongoing journey that is essential for rising cybersecurity standards and regulatory demands," said Adam Markowitz, Co-founder and CEO of Drata.

Anyone interested in learning more about Cireson's commitment to security and reviewing SOC compliance reports are encouraged to contact the Cireson team at [email protected].

About Cireson

Cireson is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner focused on creating software solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technology. With Cireson, you can choose to centralize your business processes on-premise with their Microsoft System Center Service Manager (SCSM) products, or in the cloud with their Cloud-based Microsoft 365 ITSM Solution, Tikit. As Microsoft Service Management experts, Cireson technology is designed to maximize the value of your existing Microsoft investments. For more information, visit Cireson.com.

