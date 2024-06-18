Cireson Recognized on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, the experts in Microsoft Service Management and a Gold Certified Microsoft partner, has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Founded in 2011, Cireson has become a market leader in developing IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions exclusively for the Microsoft ecosystem. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cireson is at the forefront of delivering modern solutions designed to meet your organizational ITSM needs. In addition to providing industry-leading solutions both on-premise and in the cloud, Cireson has an internationally based services and consulting team ready to help with all of your implementation needs.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are honored to be ranked among Inc's 'Best Workplaces' for 2024. Here at Cireson, we pride ourselves on being a close team, despite being totally remote across three continents," shared Paul Sutton, Co-Founder of Cireson. Adding, "Being recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces gives me an immense sense of pride because is determined based on employee feedback. We are so proud of our team of Ciresonites who perform at the highest standard day in and day out for our customers."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Cireson

Cireson is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner focused on creating software solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technology. With Cireson, you can choose to centralize your business processes on-premise with their Microsoft System Center Service Manager (SCSM) products or in the cloud with their Cloud-based Microsoft 365 ITSM Solution, Tikit. As Microsoft Service Management experts, Cireson technology is designed to maximize the value of your existing Microsoft investments. For more information, visit Cireson.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

