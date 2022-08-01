Cirion announces its transaction close; Launches its brand, purpose and executive leadership team

Through its extensive fiber footprint, data centers and network assets, Cirion aims to assist companies of Latin America's most relevant industries in their path to digital transformation.

Marks completion of Stonepeak's acquisition of former Lumen Technologies' Latin American operations

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirion, previously the Latin American operations of Lumen Technologies, today announced the launch of its brand, its purpose of furthering progress in Latin America through technology, and executive leadership team to create a leading digital infrastructure and technology company in Latin America.

The completion of the sale of Lumen Technologies' Latin American operations to Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, gives Cirion greater flexibility to expand its business in the region and allows the company to form new strategic alliances while offering the regional and global solutions customers expect, with the services they need.

Cirion's purpose is to further progress in Latin America through technology, assisting companies across relevant industries in their paths to digital transformation. Enterprises based in the region will continue experiencing the same high quality service and network levels they were accustomed to with Lumen's Latin American business.

Cirion and Lumen will maintain a strategic partnership to help ensure a seamless global experience and continuous service to customers in the region. This relationship includes reciprocal reselling and network agreements that leverage each other's extensive fiber footprints, data centers, and other network assets.

Cirion's leadership team has more than 20 years of experience working together to drive the company's growth. Facundo Castro will serve as Cirion's Chief Executive Officer. Cirion has also made several new hires in recent months into the company's executive team, all of whom bring extensive experience in the sector across the region.

"We believe technology is key to our digital future and know what it takes to drive industry change. We are confident that we have the right people, partners, and resources to bring fast, reliable, and exceptional services to our customers," said Facundo Castro. "We are very enthusiastic about the opportunities that lay ahead and look forward to positioning ourselves as the technological partner of choice for Latin America's most relevant industries."

"Closing this transaction marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Cirion as the company continues to expand its fiber and data center network across its already strong footprint in Latin America," said Stonepeak Managing Director and Co-Head of Communications Andrew Thomas. "We are excited to partner with Cirion's team and apply our experience as active investors in global digital infrastructure to drive sustainable long-term growth."

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $49.3 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Cirion:

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of fiber network, connectivity, colocation, cloud infrastructure, and communication and collaboration solutions with the purpose of furthering Latin America's progress through technology. Cirion serves over 6,400 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

