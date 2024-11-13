Cirion Technologies Announces New Subsea Cable Route, SAC-2

South American Crossing-2 (SAC-2) complements Cirion's existing subsea cable system, offering a unique and robust, ultra-low latency Atlantic solution

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirion Technologies, a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider in Latin America, today announced the South American Crossing-2 (SAC-2) Route, a new wholly diverse and resilient Atlantic subsea route expanding fiber connectivity between Latin America and North America.

Cirion´s new Subsea Cable Route: SAC-2

This new route, forms part of the state-of-the-art Firmina subsea system and complements Cirion's existing SAC (South American Crossing) and MAC (Mid Atlantic Crossing) cables. SAC-2 offers complete diversity from existing Atlantic systems and from traditional landing points in Florida and New York. The route will include a landing in Praia Grande, Brazil and span from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on the East Coast of the U.S. to Cirion's carrier neutral cable landing station in Las Toninas, Argentina. SAC-2 is expected to be ready for service in Q1 2025.

The cable system was designed to provide a new route between the U.S., Argentina and Brazil, as well as critical locations throughout Latin America, and will allow for a significant expansion of bandwidth capacity.

Benefits of the SAC-2 cable:

Diversity of Routes and Landing Points : Cirion now offers two redundant routes between the U.S. and Brazil , in addition to two redundant routes extending to Argentina .

: Cirion now offers two redundant routes between the U.S. and , in addition to two redundant routes extending to . Ultra-low Latency Connectivity : These cables bolster the resilience of Cirion's network, ensuring robust and low latency connectivity spanning the Americas.

: These cables bolster the resilience of Cirion's network, ensuring robust and low latency connectivity spanning the Americas. Increased Capacity and Efficiency : The SAC-2 express route enables significant efficiencies on the current network, and meaningfully increases the throughput capacity of Cirion's subsea fiber services for customers.

: The SAC-2 express route enables significant efficiencies on the current network, and meaningfully increases the throughput capacity of Cirion's subsea fiber services for customers. Business Opportunities: Together, these new routes will increase international connectivity and are expected to boost the digital economy, opening new opportunities for businesses.

"We are excited to join Google on the Firmina cable system and officially launch SAC-2, which demonstrates our commitment to delivering ultra-low latency, enhanced diversity and high-capacity networking across the Americas for our customers and partners," said Facundo Castro, Chief Executive Officer of Cirion Technologies.

"We are delighted to launch our second Atlantic subsea route – a testament to Cirion's rapidly growing business, amidst the continued proliferation of the cloud and the rapid onset of artificial intelligence. By providing a new and diverse route, we believe SAC-2 will further support the burgeoning demand for data services," commented Leonardo Barbero, President, Connectivity business unit at Cirion.

Cirion's total network spans over 65,000 miles (~105,000 km) of submarine and long-haul / metro terrestrial fiber, 18 cable landing stations and six key subsea systems: South American Crossing (SAC), Mid Atlantic Crossing (MAC), Pan-American Crossing (PAC), Cook's Crossing (CC), Trans-Andean Crossing (TAC), and now South American Crossing 2 (SAC-2). Cirion also has a Tier-1 international IP network offering direct Internet connectivity to major carriers and ISPs. Together with its network infrastructure, Cirion provides critical, end-to-end connectivity within key Latin American regions and to and from the United States, offering a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services across the region.

About Cirion

Cirion is a leading pan-regional digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of colocation, cloud infrastructure, and terrestrial and subsea fiber network services. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

Media Contact:

Paula Vivo

Cirion Technologies

P: +55 11 3957-2424

[email protected]

