Cirius Therapeutics Announces Presentation on CIR-0602K as Novel Diabetes Treatment at the American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirius Therapeutics, Inc., a developer of innovative therapies for people suffering from diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction and insulin resistance, today announced that clinical data on the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) with investigational drug CIR-0602K will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, June 5-8, in New Orleans, LA.

The presentation, "New Insulin Sensitizer CIR-0602K Potential to Expand Treatment Options to Manage Diabetes," will discuss emerging evidence supporting CIR-0602K as a novel therapeutic approach to directly treat insulin resistance and bring more persons with T2D to their HbA1c goals. Recent population-based studies suggest that even as new classes of drugs have become available to treat T2D, the proportion of people meeting the HbA1 goal of <7% has markedly declined.1 One reason for this is ineffective treatment of intrinsic insulin resistance in many, even those who are successful in overcoming other factors, such as obesity / overweight.2 By targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, CIR-0602K directly addresses intrinsic insulin resistance in these persons with T2D.

"Unresolved intrinsic insulin resistance is preventing patients from achieving optimal HbA1c goals. Even with the use of modern therapies, over half of people with type 2 diabetes in the U.S, still do not reach the minimally acceptable level of 7% in a real-world setting," said Jerry Colca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Cirius. "The clinical data we're presenting support the potential for CIR-0602K to complement existing therapies, including GLP-1 agents, and enable more of them to achieve their HbA1c goals and hopefully live longer, healthier lives. Furthermore, addressing intrinsic insulin resistance with this mechanism can work synergistically with weight loss therapies."

CIR-0602K is a next-generation insulin sensitizer inhibiting mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), a mechanism which reduces mitochondrial dysfunction, metabolic inflammation and insulin resistance without the side effects associated with 1st generation insulin sensitizers. The resulting ability to reduce HbA1c, while also reducing plasma insulin levels is particularly attractive for treating diabetes mellitus in its many forms.

"T2D is the single largest diabetes segment, afflicting an estimated 35 million American, and the data to be presented suggest that CIR-0602K can be an essential weapon in the battle against it. Other diabetes segments, however, such as type 1 diabetes (T1D) and gestational diabetes (GDM), involve mitochondrial dysfunction and insulin resistance and impact millions as well," added Robert Beardsley, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cirius. "This data also adds to the case for CIR-0602K in persons with T1D, which is being tested in an ongoing Phase 2 with support from Breakthrough T1D, and in women who suffer GDM during pregnancy, where the Gates Foundation is helping support potential clinical trials exploration."

Cirius and academic collaborators involved in the studies presented will be available at the poster (1794-P) from 12:30-1:30 PM CDT this Sunday, June 7.

Presentation Details:

Title: 1794-P - New Insulin Sensitizer CIR-0602K Potential to Expand Treatment Options to Manage Diabetes [Board No. 1794]

Authors: M. Abu-Farha, I. Al Khairi, J.A. Abubaker, R.A. DeFronzo, M. Abdul-Ghani, L. Norton, J.R. Colca, F. Al-Mulla, K.S. McCommis

Date & Time: Sunday, June 7, at 12:30 AM CT (poster will be up throughout meeting)

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E)

Findings presented in this poster build on prior studies demonstrating improvements in insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, notably in participants already receiving background standard-of-care therapies like GLP-1s.

References:

1 Hu, et al., Acta Diabetologica, 2026.

2 Abdul-Ghani, et al., Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology, 2024.

About Cirius

Cirius is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on metabolic health via targeting mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), addressing the mitochondrial dysfunction that causes insulin resistance and the organ pathologies associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D), type 1 diabetes (T1D) and obesity/overweight. Its lead product candidate, CIR-0602K, is a potential best-in-class novel small molecule being developed as a once-daily oral therapy designed to selectively inhibit the mitochondrial target MPC, which plays a central role in selecting mitochondrial energy substrates. MPC inhibition reprograms mitochondrial metabolism, reducing insulin resistance in cells and driving metabolic benefits in organs throughout the body. This markedly improves glycemic control in diabetes, body composition in obesity, liver function and fibrosis in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and outcomes in cardiometabolic disorders.

About CIR-0602K

CIR-0602K has completed 7 US clinical trials including a 52-week placebo-controlled Phase 2b study in 392 participants with MASH with and without T2D, and a 28-day placebo-controlled Phase 2a study in 129 participants with T2D. In those clinical studies it lowered HbA1c and insulin levels, and reduced liver injury and MASH – including on top of existing GLP-1 therapy. A pilot clinical study also showed CIR-0602K markedly reduces HbA1c, insulin levels and fat in muscle, and increases muscle metabolic function in people with obesity & T2D. A Phase 2a study in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and supported by Breakthrough T1D began enrolling participants in early 2026. Cirius also recently announced that the Gates Foundation is providing a grant to inform initiating clinical studies as a potential postpartum therapeutic for women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).

Preclinical studies also demonstrate increased lean muscle mass, strength and metabolic function, together with metabolically beneficial shifts in adipose tissue phenotype ("bad fat" to "good fat"), both alone and on top of GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP agonists. In combination with GLP-1/GIP dual agonist tirzepatide, the synergistic transformation of subcutaneous adipose tissue includes dramatic reduction in adipocyte size and increase in "beiging." Selectively targeting MPC – while avoiding PPAR-γ activation – CIR-0602K harnesses the real-world proven efficacy of 1st generation insulin sensitizers, such as pioglitazone, but without their side effect concerns.

Directly correcting a major underlying pathophysiology of chronic metabolic disease, CIR-0602K has the potential to become a cornerstone of therapy. Coupling this potent pharmacology with that of the GLP-1s could particularly benefit people with T2D, T1D, obesity/overweight, MASH and other cardiometabolic diseases.

www.CiriusTx.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cirius Therapeutics