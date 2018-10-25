Cirius Therapeutics Announces Two Posters on MSDC-0602K to be Presented at The Liver Meeting 2018

SAN DIEGO and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirius Therapeutics today announced the presentation of two posters further describing the activity of MSDC-0602K in diet-induced models of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This follows the Company's announcement of positive data from an interim analysis of its Phase 2b clinical trial of MSDC-0602K in patients diagnosed with NASH with fibrosis. These posters will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – also known as The Liver Meeting – occurring in San Francisco, California from November 9 to 13, 2018.

The poster entitled "Treatment of FATZOpco NASH Mouse Module with MSDC-0602K and Liraglutide" will be presented by Dr. Jerry Colca, chief scientific officer of Cirius, during the Hall C poster session on Friday, November 9.

The second poster, entitled "The Novel Insulin-Sensitizer MSDC-0602K Alters Plasma MicroRNAs in a Mouse Model of NASH" will be presented by Dr. Brian Finck, associate professor of medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine, also during the Hall C poster session on Sunday, November 11.

About Cirius Therapeutics

Cirius is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases. Our lead product candidate, MSDC-0602K, is a novel, once-daily, oral small molecule being developed to treat NASH with fibrosis. MSDC-0602K is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), which mediates at the cellular level the effects of overnutrition, a major cause of NASH and other metabolic disorders. We are conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of MSDC-0602K, which we have fully enrolled with 402 patients diagnosed with NASH with fibrosis.

