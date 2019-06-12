Cirius Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, and KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirius Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases, including MSDC-0602K for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that Daniel Bloomfield M.D., will be joining Cirius' scientific advisory board.

Dr. Bloomfield is a physician-scientist and industry executive with a diverse career that spans years and the many aspects of drug development from preclinical through commercial launch. Dr. Bloomfield was previously senior vice president, global clinical development at Merck Research Laboratories, as well as therapeutic area head for cardiometabolic and women's health programs.

"Dr. Bloomfield's deep experience in cardiometabolic diseases will be invaluable to Cirius as we design and conduct future clinical studies for MSDC-0602K," stated Howard Dittrich M.D., chief medical officer of Cirius.

Dr. Bloomfield received his B.A. from Haverford College in chemistry and a Master's degree at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. Upon his return to the United States, he attended Harvard Medical School and subsequently trained at Columbia University in internal medicine and cardiology, later joining the faculty upon graduation.

Cirius Therapeutics previously reported positive data for MSDC-0602K in an interim analysis of Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH patients with fibrosis. Cirius expects to report final results from its Phase 2b EMMINENCE trial, including 12-month liver biopsy data, in the second half of 2019.

About Cirius Therapeutics

Cirius is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, MSDC-0602K, is a novel small molecule being developed as a once-daily oral therapy to treat NASH with fibrosis. MSDC-0602K is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), which mediates at the cellular level the effects of overnutrition, a major cause of NASH and other metabolic disorders. Cirius is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of MSDC-0602K, which Cirius has fully enrolled with 402 patients diagnosed with NASH with fibrosis.

