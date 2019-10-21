Cirius Therapeutics' Phase 2b Data of MSDC-0602K for the Treatment of NASH Accepted as a Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at The Liver Meeting

SAN DIEGO and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirius Therapeutics, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases, announced today that results of EMMINENCE, its Phase 2b clinical trial of MSDC-0602K for the treatment of NASH, will be presented at The Liver Meeting® in a late-breaking oral presentation.

Dr. Stephen Harrison, principal investigator of the EMMINENCE trial will deliver the presentation, entitled "Results of MSDC-0602K in a Large Phase 2b NASH Study Demonstrate Improvement in Markers of Insulin Resistance, Glucose Metabolism, Serum Aminotransferases, Non-Invasive Markers of NASH and Histopathology" on Monday, November 11 at 2:30 pm.

The company will announce results from the clinical trial when The Liver Meeting conference embargo lifts on November 8, 2019 at 8 am Eastern.

About Cirius Therapeutics

Cirius is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, MSDC-0602K, is a novel small molecule being developed as a once-daily oral therapy to treat NASH with fibrosis. MSDC-0602K is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), which mediates at the cellular level the effects of overnutrition, a major cause of NASH and other metabolic disorders. Cirius has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial of MSDC-0602K in 402 patients diagnosed with NASH with fibrosis.

