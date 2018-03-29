Cirius Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Poster at The International Liver Congress

The poster, entitled "A human in vitro three-dimensional bioprinted tissue system can be used to model nutritional damage and protective effects of MSDC-0602K, a novel modulator of the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier" will be presented in the Poster Late Breakers session on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in hall 7.2 from 9 AM to 5 PM. The work will be presented by Dr. Jerry Colca from Cirius Therapeutics and includes contributions from Organovo.

About MSDC-0602K

MSDC-0602K is an oral, once-daily next-generation small molecule that restores metabolic balance at its root — through mitochondrial function — and therefore increases the body's sensitivity to insulin, the hormone that is the master regulator of metabolism. MSDC-0602K, which modulates the entry of pyruvate into the mitochondria, has the potential to correct the metabolic disturbance that is a proximate cause of NASH. Cirius is currently enrolling the EMMINENCE trial, a Phase 2b study of MSDC-0602K in NASH. This randomized study is comparing three doses of MSDC-0602K to placebo in NASH patients with fibrosis, and the study includes endpoints identified as suitable for registration studies based on current FDA guidelines.

About Cirius Therapeutics

Cirius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat liver disease. The company's lead product is MSDC-0602K, a molecule that restores metabolic balance at its root – through mitochondrial function – and therefore reduces insulin resistance. Cirius is actively enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial called the EMMINENCE trial, to evaluate MSDC-0602K in patients with NASH and liver fibrosis. For more information about Cirius Therapeutics, visit www.ciriustx.com.

