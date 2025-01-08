Cirius to Present at WuXi Global Forum during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirius Therapeutics, Inc. today announced Robert Beardsley, Ph.D., President & CEO, and Jerry Colca, Ph.D., CSO, will present and host a roundtable discussion, "Unlocking the Next Frontier of Metabolic Medications in Combination with the GLP-1s," at the Wuxi Global Forum. The WuXi Forum is being held at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco. coinciding with the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Cirius' roundtable is Tuesday, January 14 at 5:00 – 6:00 PM PT.

Drs. Beardsley and Colca will discuss Cirius' novel oral insulin sensitizer, azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K), and particularly its potential benefits in combination with GLP-1s in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) or obesity/overweight. In Phase 2 clinical trials, 0602K has improved glycemic control in patients already on background GLP-1 therapy but not able to achieve their HbA1c goal, a problem that confronts substantial numbers of patients with T2D and their doctors. In pre-clinical experiments, 0602K has also been shown to improve body composition, and quality of weight loss in combination with GLP-1s.

About Cirius

Cirius is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients suffering with diseases caused by insulin resistance, including type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity/overweight. Its lead product candidate, azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K), is a potential best-in-class small molecule being developed as a once-daily oral therapy designed to selectively inhibit the mitochondrial target MPC. Proper function of MPC is crucial for maintaining metabolic balance and energy homeostasis. Inhibition re-balances mitochondrial metabolism and restores insulin response in cells and organs throughout the body. This improves glycemic control in T2D, body composition in obesity, liver function and fibrosis in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and outcomes in cardiometabolic disorders.

About Azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K)

Azemiglitazone has completed 7 US clinical trials, including a 52-week placebo-controlled Phase 2b study in subjects with MASH with and without T2D, and a 28-day placebo-controlled Phase 2a study in subjects with T2D. It has completed preclinical studies demonstrating increased lean muscle mass and function, and marked shifts to metabolically beneficial adipose tissue, ("good fat"), including brown adipose tissue ("brown fat"). Selectively targeting MPC – while avoiding PPARg activation – 0602K harnesses the real-world proven efficacy of 1st generation insulin sensitizers but without their side effect concerns. Coupling this potent pharmacology with that of the GLP-1s could particularly benefit both patients with T2D and those with obesity/overweight. Phase 3 clinical development will confirm the potential of 0602K to fulfill the promise of direct insulin sensitizers in reversing insulin resistance, the underlying pathophysiology of chronic metabolic disease.

